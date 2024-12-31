 K-pop acts still set to perform at New Year's music event in Japan despite mourning period
K-pop acts still set to perform at New Year's music event in Japan despite mourning period

Published: 31 Dec. 2024, 12:44 Updated: 31 Dec. 2024, 12:49
Girl group Twice [NEWS1]

K-pop acts, including Twice and ILLIT, will still take the stage at this year's "NHK Kohaku Uta Gassen" despite the cancellations of many domestic festivals and events due to the Jeju Air crash in Muan, South Jeolla, on Sunday.
 
Some Japanese media voiced concerns over the potential absence of K-pop acts at one of the biggest year-end music shows in Japan due to the Korean government's announcement of a national mourning period lasting through Jan 4. The event is set to take place at NHK Hall, Tokyo, on Tuesday evening.
  

Twice, ILLIT, Tomorrow X Together and Le Sserafim are set to perform at "NHK Kohaku Uta Gassen." None of the groups' agencies have announced cancellations of their schedules.
 
"Twice expresses deep condolences to the victims of the aviation disaster and extends heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families who are enduring indescribable pain,” said JYP Entertainment on Monday.
 
"We will approach our previously scheduled overseas commitments with a spirit of mourning. Once again, we pray for the souls of the victims.”
 
Now in its 75th edition, the show is a singing competition among the most popular artists of that year.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
