 Song Joong-ki halts promotions for film
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

Song Joong-ki halts promotions for film

Published: 31 Dec. 2024, 18:09 Updated: 31 Dec. 2024, 18:49
Still from the film “Bogota: City of the Lost,” featuring actor Song Joong-ki [PLUS M ENTERTAINMENT]

Still from the film “Bogota: City of the Lost,” featuring actor Song Joong-ki [PLUS M ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Actor Song Joong-ki decided to halt all his promotional activities for his new film “Bogotá: City of the Lost” to pay respects to the victims of the Jeju Air crash, which claimed the lives of 179 people on Sunday morning in Muan, South Jeolla.  
 
Since the film, which had begun shooting in December 2019, had faced repeated delays and cancellations due to the pandemic, its cast members, including Song, were ready to go all out with promotional activities for the film that premiered on Tuesday.
 

Related Article

 
Song was to appear as a guest on season two of JTBC’s variety show “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator,” marking his return to a variety show after nine years.  
 
However, the airing of the episode featuring Song has been moved to next week.  
Song and his co-star Lee Hee-joon were scheduled to appear on radio program SBS PowerFM’s Park Ha-sun’s CineTown on Tuesday to talk about the film, but the appearance has also been canceled.  
 
“Bogotá: City of the Lost” explores the tapestry of human lives through a Korean community in a faraway land in the late 1990s, capturing the hopes and hardships of those fighting to survive in an unfamiliar world.

BY YIM SEUNG-HY [[email protected]]
tags song joong-ki

More in Movies

Song Joong-ki halts promotions for film

Model Moon Ga-bi addresses rumors about newborn's biological father

Bong Joon-ho's 'Mickey 17' set for March release

'Harbin,' 'Visitation Rights' and other films to check out in Korean theaters

Playing a patriot: 'Harbin' actor Hyun Bin says pressure was 'beyond imaginable'

Related Stories

Louis Vuitton names Song Joong-ki brand ambassador

Actor Song Joong-ki's agency confirms he is in a relationship

Song Joong-ki to appear in tvN's new series 'Little Women'

Song Joong-ki’s agency dismisses rumors he’s dating a lawyer

Benefits for multicultural families are not as they seem, even if you're Song Joong-ki
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)