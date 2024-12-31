Song Joong-ki halts promotions for film
Published: 31 Dec. 2024, 18:09 Updated: 31 Dec. 2024, 18:49
- YIM SEUNG-HYE
Actor Song Joong-ki decided to halt all his promotional activities for his new film “Bogotá: City of the Lost” to pay respects to the victims of the Jeju Air crash, which claimed the lives of 179 people on Sunday morning in Muan, South Jeolla.
Since the film, which had begun shooting in December 2019, had faced repeated delays and cancellations due to the pandemic, its cast members, including Song, were ready to go all out with promotional activities for the film that premiered on Tuesday.
Song was to appear as a guest on season two of JTBC’s variety show “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator,” marking his return to a variety show after nine years.
However, the airing of the episode featuring Song has been moved to next week.
Song and his co-star Lee Hee-joon were scheduled to appear on radio program SBS PowerFM’s Park Ha-sun’s CineTown on Tuesday to talk about the film, but the appearance has also been canceled.
“Bogotá: City of the Lost” explores the tapestry of human lives through a Korean community in a faraway land in the late 1990s, capturing the hopes and hardships of those fighting to survive in an unfamiliar world.
