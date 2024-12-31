First vice foreign minister asks new Chinese ambassador to do his part in enhancing bilateral ties

First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun asked Chinese Ambassador-designate to Korea Dai Bing on Monday to make efforts to help improve bilateral relations, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said.Kim made the call during his first in-person meeting with Dai, days after the Chinese envoy arrived in Seoul to assume his new post that had been left vacant since his predecessor, Xing Haiming, departed in July.Kim expressed hope that the two countries would continue exchanges and cooperation in various fields, including the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summits, which will be consecutively hosted by the two neighboring countries over the next two years.Korea is next year's APEC host and China will host the 2026 summit.Kim thanked China for its condolence message from Chinese President Xi Jinping over Sunday's deadly plane crash in Muan that killed 179 people.Dai, in turn, expressed thanks to the Seoul government for the warm welcome, vowing to work closely with Seoul to help further develop the bilateral relationship.Dai arrived in Seoul last Friday to take up his new role. He previously served as the deputy Chinese ambassador to the United Nations.Speaking to reporters prior to the meeting, Dai stressed that bilateral relations should continue to move forward despite it being a "difficult time" in Korea."I know that it's a difficult time right now, but China will not intervene in [Korea's] state affairs," Dai said as he entered the ministry building. "Although it's a difficult time, our relations cannot stop."On the same day, Dai presented a copy of his credentials to a senior Seoul foreign ministry official, a diplomatic procedure required by a foreign envoy before formally presenting the credence to the host country's leader.Once the letter of credence is received, the envoy is considered to have officially assumed office.The credentials submitted by Dai reportedly name Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as the recipient. Han has also been impeached and suspended from duties, and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok has taken over as the acting president.In light of Han's impeachment, China's Foreign Ministry on Monday expressed a willingness to actively engage with Korea to deepen the bilateral relationship."We are willing to make active efforts to deepen the bilateral friendly cooperation and strategic cooperative partnership with Korea, an important neighbor and a partner for cooperation," the ministry said."China upholds the principle of noninterference in internal affairs and believes that the Korean people have the wisdom and ability to adequately resolve their domestic issues," it added.Also on Monday, working-level talks took place between Kang Young-shin, director general for Northeast and Central Asian affairs of Seoul's Foreign Ministry, and Liu Jinsong, director general for Asian affairs at Beijing's Foreign Ministry, the Seoul ministry said in a separate release.Discussions centered on bilateral relations and issues related to the Korean Peninsula, and ways to advance bilateral cooperation.Kang and Liu agreed to work together on the APEC hosting and continue strategic communication on peninsula issues, the ministry said.Yonhap