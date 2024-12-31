 Kim Jong-un sends letter to Putin vowing to strengthen military cooperation with Russia
Published: 31 Dec. 2024, 09:35 Updated: 31 Dec. 2024, 12:39
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk side by side in a garden in Pyongyang following the signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty on June 19. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a New Year's letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, vowing to further solidify bilateral military cooperation, the North's state media reported Tuesday.
 
"2025 will be recorded as the first year of war victory in the 21st century for the Russian military and its people in defeating neo-Nazism and achieving victory," Kim said in the letter sent to Putin the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
 

The KCNA said the letter, under the names of Kim, the Korean people and the country's entire armed forces, conveyed enthusiastic blessings to Russia's people and military.
 
Kim expressed a willingness to "further solidify" his country's "comprehensive strategic partnership" with Russia by devising new projects and implementing them strongly to build strong nations and achieve peace and prosperity for their peoples, the KCNA reported.
 
Kim "wished for Putin's greater achievements" in state leadership, as well as the prosperity, welfare and happiness of the Russian people, the report said.
 
The letter came amid deepening military, economic and other ties between Pyongyang and Moscow, following the signing of a mutual defense treaty by Kim and Putin during the Russian president's visit to the North Korean capital in June.
 
North Korea has deployed more than 10,000 troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, with South Korean officials warning that the North is preparing to send more troops and supply more military equipment to Moscow.
 
 
 

Yonhap
