국회, 한덕수 대통령 권한대행 탄핵안 발의
Published: 31 Dec. 2024, 09:37
National Assembly submits motion to impeach acting President Han
국회, 한덕수 대통령 권한대행 탄핵안 발의
Korea JoongAng Daily 1면 기사
Friday-Sunday, Dec. 27-29, 2024
The liberal Democratic Party (DP) submitted a parliamentary impeachment motion against acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Thursday after he said he would hold off on appointing the National Assembly’s nominees for the Constitutional Court.
impeachment motion: 탄핵소추안
hold off: 보류하다
appoint: 임명하다
더불어민주당은 목요일(12월 26일) 한덕수 대통령 권한대행 겸 국무총리의 탄핵소추안을 발의했다. 앞서 한 권한대행은 국회가 선출한 헌법재판관 후보자의 임명을 보류했다.
The DP, which holds a 170-seat majority in the 300-member legislature, plans to hold a floor vote on the impeachment motion on Friday, after the requisite 24 hours since its introduction have passed.
majority: 과반
hold: 보유하다, 쥐다
floor vote: 본회의 표결
국회 300석 중 과반인 170석을 보유한 민주당은 탄핵안 보고 24시간 이후부터 표결에 부칠 수 있도록 한 기준을 충족하는 금요일 국회 본회의에서 투표할 예정이다.
The DP’s move marks a dramatic escalation in the political crisis that has ensued since President Yoon Suk Yeok briefly declared martial law on Dec. 3 and was consequently impeached by the DP-controlled legislature 11 days later.
dramatic: 극적인
escalation: 증가, 고조
ensue: 뒤따르다
민주당의 이런 움직임은 윤석열 대통령이 12월 3일 계엄령을 선포하고 11일 만에 야당 주도 국회의 탄핵소추안이 가결된 이후 뒤따른 정치적 위기가 극적으로 고조되고 있음을 보여준다.
Much of the battle between the country’s rival parties has been focused on the issue of appointing new justices to fill three vacancies in the nine-member Constitutional Court, which will decide Yoon’s fate in the coming months.
battle: 공방, 투쟁
appoint: 임명하다
여야 간 공방은 윤 대통령의 운명을 결정할 헌법재판소 재판부 정원 9석 중, 현재 공석인 국회 추천 3석을 채우기 위한 임명 문제에 집중돼 있다.
All three seats have been vacant since Oct. 17, when the terms of the previous parliamentary appointees expired.
vacant: 공석의, 비어 있는
세 자리 모두 전 국회 추천 재판관 3명의 임기가 끝난 지난 10월 17일부터 공석이다.
As an impeachment motion requires the support of six justices to stand, the courts current six members would have to unanimously support Yoon’s removal from office if new justices are not appointed.
unanimous: 만장일치
탄핵 결정엔 재판관 6인의 찬성이 필요하기 때문에 신임 재판관이 임명되지 않을 경우, 재직 중인 재판관 전원이 만장일치로 찬성해야 윤 대통령을 파면할 수 있다.
In his public address at the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, earlier Thursday, Han said he would “refrain” from exercising the “unique” presidential right to appoint court nominees.
refrain: 자제하다, 삼가다
한 권한대행은 앞서 목요일 정부 서울청사에서 발표한 대국민 담화에서 헌재 재판관 임명과 관련해, 대통령의 ‘고유 권한’ 행사를 자제하겠다고 밝혔다.
Noting that “not a single justice has ever been appointed to the Constitutional Court without an agreement between the major parties,” the acting president argued he should not act on the nominations “unless there is bipartisan consensus.”
bipartisan consensus: 양당 간 합의
한 권한대행은 “여야 합의 없이 임명된 헌법재판관은 단 한 분도 안 계셨다”고 주장하며 “여야 합의가 이루어지 않는 한 헌법재판관 임명을 보류하겠다”고 말했다.
Han’s announcement came after the DP warned him on Tuesday that he, too, could be impeached if he did not “immediately” approve the legislature’s picks.
immediately: 즉각, 즉시
이런 발표는 앞서 화요일 민주당이 한 권한대행을 향해 국회가 고른 후보를 ‘즉시’ 승인하지 않을 경우 그도 탄핵될 수 있다고 경고한 뒤 나온 것이다.
The nominations of Seoul Western District Court judges Ma Eun-hyeok and Jeong Gye-son, who were picked by the DP, both passed with 193 votes from 195 lawmakers present. The nomination of former judge and current attorney Jo Han-chang, who was recommended by the PPP, passed with 185 votes in support.
recommend: 추천하다, 권고하다
민주당이 추천한 서울서부지법 부장판사 마은혁, 정계선 후보자의 선출안은 둘 다 재석의원 195명 중 193명이 찬성표를 내 통과됐다. 국민의힘이 추천한 판사 출신 변호사 조한창 후보자 선출안도 185표로 가결됐다.
WRITTEN BY MICHAEL LEE AND TRANSLATED BY SARAH KIM [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)