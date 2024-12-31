Acting President Choi promises security and stability in New Year's message
Choi also vowed an unwavering commitment to maintain national security with key partner countries and support to manage the country’s society and economy stably despite domestic turmoil and disaster.
In his written statement, Choi delivered his condolences to bereaved relatives of a recent Jeju Air’s Boeing 737 crash at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla. He also promised full-scale support for the affected families and for a probe to identify the cause of the accident. The deadliest aviation disaster on Korean soil happened three days ahead of the New Year.
Choi said Korea is now in an “unprecedented critical situation” where the trade environment and diplomatic landscape are transforming due to changes in international affairs. He noted that domestic political turmoil added uncertainties, which triggered anxieties among a large number of Koreans.
Choi said the government will “strive the best to manage state affairs stably in all aspects of defense, diplomacy, economy and society so Koreans could be assured.”
The acting president said that the South Korean military has been maintaining an “ironclad security posture.” He continued by saying the government will strengthen the Korea–U.S. alliance and trilateral security cooperation with the United States and Japan as well as solidarities with partner countries.
In his message, he wrote that the government will respond to Pyongyang’s nuclear threats and the regime’s military alignment with Moscow through consolidating the Korea-U.S. collective defense posture.
The acting president said the government would take a “belt and braces approach” for agendas of diplomacy, security and trade ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Choi also promised to safeguard Korea’s safety and national interest by closely communicating with key countries.
Entering the new year, the government will put all-out effort into stabilizing public livelihood and eliminating uncertainties clouding the Korean economy.
With the management of the country's external credit as a priority, authorities will reinforce cooperation between state ministries and agencies to curb a further expansion of volatility in the financial and currency market, according to Choi’s New Year remarks.
The government will also provide timely assistance to the self-employed and small business owners to revive the country’s domestic spending along with stable inflation management, making “Koreans feel that the government is by their side.”
Choi also said the government will prevent medical voids by managing the emergency medical system immaculately to protect public health while cracking down on various crimes that threaten kind-hearted people’s lives such as deepfakes or real estate scams.
Pledging his effort to bring fragmented Korean society into one, Choi said he would deeply communicate with the parliament, both ruling and opposition parties and various leaders of Korean society to figure out “wise solutions for challenges that Korea faces.”
“I truly believe that [Koreans could change] the year of crisis to a miraculous year if everyone joins their hands and share wisdom,” Choi said.
“Although the country is in a crisis right now, Korea has overcome tougher challenges.”
Choi also asked Koreans to live their best and business executives to dedicate themselves to economic activities based on trust in the government, wishing the best New Year’s luck for Koreans.
