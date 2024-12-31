 Court issues arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol over martial law charges
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Court issues arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol over martial law charges

Published: 31 Dec. 2024, 09:43 Updated: 31 Dec. 2024, 13:00
President Yoon Suk Yeol [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

President Yoon Suk Yeol [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

 
The Seoul Western District Court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol amid the ongoing martial law investigation.  
 
This marks the first time in Korean history an incumbent president has been issued an arrest warrant.
 
The arrest warrant request was filed by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) a day earlier. 
 
The issuance of the warrant came as Yoon refused to appear for questioning at the CIO headquarters three times regarding his insurrection charges after his short-lived declaration of martial law on Dec. 3. The warrant specified that Yoon is suspected of leading an insurrection and power abuse.
 
The court also issued a search warrant.
 
The CIO is expected to execute the warrant soon at the Yoon’s presidential residence in central Seoul, as the warrant typically expires a week after issuance. 
 
It is speculated that the court deemed the warrant issuance necessary due to Yoon's multiple instances of noncompliance with investigation. The court may have also deemed there was substantial grounds to believe Yoon was involved in masterminding an insurrection related to his martial law imposition. 
 
Yoon has previously argued that the CIO does not hold the authority to investigate insurrection charges. He also claimed that the agency is not a viable authority to file an arrest warrant request.
 
However, the court’s decision to issue the warrant appears to have given the green light to the CIO’s investigation into Yoon’s insurrection charges, seemingly ending a feud over the validity of the CIO’s authority. 
 
In response to the arrest warrant issuance, the Presidential Security Service said escort and security measures for Yoon would be implemented in following with legitimate procedures. 

 
Update, Dec. 31: Lede updated to include court information.
Update, Dec. 31: Details added regarding warrant and background. 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG, KIM JEE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags Yoon Suk Yeol korea martial law arrest insurrection

More in Politics

Court issues arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol over martial law charges

Jeju Air crash response team led by interim officials as concerns of administration vacuum grows

Constitutional Court justice says ruling on Yoon case 'impossible' with 6 justices

CIO requests arrest warrant for President Yoon on charges of insurrection

Acting President Choi's first big test with Jeju Air crash complicated by shorthanded Cabinet

Related Stories

Police, military block entrance to National Assembly after martial law declaration in Korea — in pictures

'I'm scared to speak': President's martial law declaration shocks Korea

70% support Yoon's impeachment after martial law debacle: Survey

Emergency martial law threatens entertainment industry

'Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol': Citizens refuse to leave National Assembly
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)