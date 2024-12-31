Court issues arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol over martial law charges
Published: 31 Dec. 2024, 09:43 Updated: 31 Dec. 2024, 13:00
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- KIM JEE-HEE
The Seoul Western District Court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol amid the ongoing martial law investigation.
This marks the first time in Korean history an incumbent president has been issued an arrest warrant.
The arrest warrant request was filed by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) a day earlier.
The issuance of the warrant came as Yoon refused to appear for questioning at the CIO headquarters three times regarding his insurrection charges after his short-lived declaration of martial law on Dec. 3. The warrant specified that Yoon is suspected of leading an insurrection and power abuse.
The court also issued a search warrant.
The CIO is expected to execute the warrant soon at the Yoon’s presidential residence in central Seoul, as the warrant typically expires a week after issuance.
It is speculated that the court deemed the warrant issuance necessary due to Yoon's multiple instances of noncompliance with investigation. The court may have also deemed there was substantial grounds to believe Yoon was involved in masterminding an insurrection related to his martial law imposition.
Yoon has previously argued that the CIO does not hold the authority to investigate insurrection charges. He also claimed that the agency is not a viable authority to file an arrest warrant request.
However, the court’s decision to issue the warrant appears to have given the green light to the CIO’s investigation into Yoon’s insurrection charges, seemingly ending a feud over the validity of the CIO’s authority.
In response to the arrest warrant issuance, the Presidential Security Service said escort and security measures for Yoon would be implemented in following with legitimate procedures.
Update, Dec. 31: Lede updated to include court information.
Update, Dec. 31: Details added regarding warrant and background.
