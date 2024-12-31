 Captain found dead after ferry capsizes off coast, 4 still missing
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Captain found dead after ferry capsizes off coast, 4 still missing

Published: 31 Dec. 2024, 09:13 Updated: 31 Dec. 2024, 12:34
Search and rescue efforts underway after a car ferry capsized off the southwestern coast on Dec. 30. [TAEAN COAST GUARD]

Search and rescue efforts underway after a car ferry capsized off the southwestern coast on Dec. 30. [TAEAN COAST GUARD]

 
The captain of a car ferry that capsized off the southwestern coast was found dead inside the ship, the Coast Guard said Tuesday.
 
The captain was among five people who went missing after the vessel, presumed to be carrying seven people, capsized in waters west of Seosan on Monday evening. Two people were rescued.
 

Related Article

 
The body of the captain was found on the second floor of the ship at 4:34 a.m. in a state of cardiac arrest. The captain was later pronounced dead, according to the Coast Guard.
 
Search and rescue efforts were under way to find the remaining four who are still missing.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea Car Ferry Seosan

More in Social Affairs

Rescued worker says ferry capsized when heavy equipment shifted

Captain found dead after ferry capsizes off coast, 4 still missing

Interest in shamanism grows as political turmoil, societal pressures affect Koreans

146 crash victims identified as gov't, localities and Jeju Air intensify disaster recovery efforts

U.S. agencies, Boeing to join Jeju Air probe with Korea set to inspect all 737-800s

Related Stories

Remembering Sewol

9 officials acquitted on Sewol tragedy obstruction charges

SK On to invest $1.1B, quadruple domestic battery capacity

Fully-electric vehicle exports jump 70% in 2020

Government end appeals in Sewol damages suit
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)