Captain found dead after ferry capsizes off coast, 4 still missing

The captain of a car ferry that capsized off the southwestern coast was found dead inside the ship, the Coast Guard said Tuesday.The captain was among five people who went missing after the vessel, presumed to be carrying seven people, capsized in waters west of Seosan on Monday evening. Two people were rescued.The body of the captain was found on the second floor of the ship at 4:34 a.m. in a state of cardiac arrest. The captain was later pronounced dead, according to the Coast Guard.Search and rescue efforts were under way to find the remaining four who are still missing.Yonhap