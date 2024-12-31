 Gyeonggi to offer insurance for climate change harm
Published: 31 Dec. 2024, 15:32 Updated: 31 Dec. 2024, 15:41
Gyeonggi Provincial Office [GYEONGGI PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT]

The Gyeonggi Provincial Government will offer insurance for health issues and other risks caused by climate change in the new year, with both Korean citizens and registered foreign residents eligible.
 
The insurance will cover medical expenses related to heat- and cold-induced illnesses, as well as compensation for accidents and damages resulting from climate disasters, the provincial government announced Monday. 
 

This initiative is part of series of administrative changes and new polices introduced by the provincial government for the upcoming year.
 
Under the new climate change-related insurance, socially vulnerable groups will be offered additional financial support, including coverage for hospital fees, transportation costs and ambulance services.
 
Other new policies announced by the provincial government include financial aid of up to 1.2 million won ($815) for low-income seniors aged 65 and above, as well as a pilot program of a four-and-a-half-day workweek for some 50 companies within the province.
 

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
