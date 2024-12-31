Today's fortune: Dec. 31, 2024

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: strainedLucky direction: west1936: Sometimes it’s better to stay detached.1948: Avoid physically demanding tasks.1960: Stick to what you know.1972: End social gatherings early and avoid staying out late.1984: Spend time with family instead of going outside.1996: Don’t wander late at night.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: forgivingLucky direction: east1937: Reflect on past memories.1949: A day to reminisce and share old stories.1961: Organize the present and plan for the future.1973: Forgive small faults and let them go.1985: Open your heart and communicate.1997: Affirm and support others’ ideas.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: south1938: Compliments can have a big impact.1950: Spend wisely and use what you have.1962: Everyone has strengths and weaknesses.1974: Reach out to acquaintances or superiors.1986: You may give or receive gifts.1998: Focus on yourself instead of comparisons.Wealth: excellentHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: east1939: Take pride in your life journey.1951: A large family brings strength and joy.1963: Family connections deepen.1975: Travel with your family for bonding.1987: Family loyalty runs deep and true.1999: A cheerful, refreshing day awaits.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: forgivingLucky direction: north1940: Choose optimism in all situations.1952: Reflect on the years that have passed.1964: Plan for a better future while appreciating the present.1976: Engage in meaningful conversations.1988: Listen attentively to others.2000: Analyze yourself critically to grow.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1941: Simply living can be a joy.1953: Today might feel better than the past.1965: Enjoy making thoughtful purchases.1977: Giving and receiving kindness will be the highlight of your day.1989: Balanced spending enhances your quality of life.2001: Create memorable moments with friends.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: northwest1942: Appreciate the wisdom of your years.1954: Fill your day with joy and delight.1966: Choose gifts thoughtfully for others.1978: True happiness comes more from giving than receiving.1990: Capture precious moments in photos.2002: Enjoy being the center of attention.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: fleetingLucky direction: north1943: Gentleness often triumphs over strength.1955: Flexibility fosters harmonious relationships.1967: Spend time with family this evening.1979: Avoid relying too much on others.1991: Be cautious of indulging in too many sweets.2003: Character outweighs appearance.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: passionateLucky direction: east1944: Stay youthful by keeping up with the times.1956: Your mindset defines your age.1968: Take action on what you plan today.1980: A spark of vision or optimism may emerge.1992: Married couples, cherish your love; singles, find romance.2004: Confidence will carry you far today.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1945: You might encounter joy and laughter.1957: Laughter may fill your home.1969: Pride and satisfaction arise from your efforts.1981: Financial opportunities or happy news may arise.1993: Spend quality time with loved ones.2005: Enjoy delicious food.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: romanticLucky direction: south1946: Family will always be your foundation.1958: Express gratitude to your partner.1970: Optimism may light up your future.1982: People or items may win your heart.1994: Recharge your romantic energy.2006: Romantic feelings may grow.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: west1935: Harmonize old traditions with modern living.1947: Familiar things often bring the most comfort.1959: Share a meal with loved ones.1971: Expect happy news or meetings.1983: Seek value and meaning in your purchases.1995: A generous spirit is rewarded.2007: You might receive help from unexpected people.