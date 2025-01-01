Exchange rate soars
Published: 01 Jan. 2025, 18:41
People walk past an electronic display featuring won and foreign currency exchange rates in Myeongdong, central Seoul, on Jan.1.
The average won-dollar exchange rate during the fourth quarter of last year hit a record high at 1,398.75, according to data released by the Bank of Korea, the highest level since the first quarter of 2009 when the country was reeling from the financial crisis.
