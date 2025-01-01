SK Group and Doosan leaders reflect on challenging 2024, anticipate an uncertain 2025
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won emphasized the importance of "knowing the difficulties but acting nonetheless," a mindset he described through the Chinese proverb "Jinan Ihaeng," in his New Year address to employees.
“New attempts and innovations are always difficult. I will take the lead and muster the courage to forge ahead, so let’s move forward together,” he said in an emailed statement sent to employees on Wednesday, the first day of 2025.
Reflecting on 2024, Chey noted the rapid shifts in the global business environment due to geopolitical uncertainties and the explosive growth of the AI industry.
“Over the past year, we experienced an intensely dynamic business climate like never before,” he added.
Chey expressed gratitude for the employees’ dedication, saying, “Amid the massive waves of change, we confirmed our direction and took time to prepare for a full-fledged leap forward. I extend my sincere thanks to all of you for quietly doing your best in challenging conditions and laying the foundation for our next stage of growth.”
Looking ahead, Chey identified securing “fundamental competitiveness” as the driving force for future growth. He defined fundamental competitiveness as sustainable and intrinsic capabilities that remain unaffected by external conditions.
Chey concluded his address by offering condolences for the tragic plane crash at Muan Airport on Dec. 29 that claimed 179 lives. “At the end of last year, a heartbreaking accident occurred at Muan Airport,” he said. “I offer my deepest condolences to the victims and my heartfelt sympathies to their families.”
Doosan Group Chairman Park Jeong-won called for a focus on stability while remaining agile to seize opportunities in his New Year address to employees on Wednesday.
“Let us begin the year with a mindset of maintaining stability as our foundation and responding swiftly when opportunities arise,” Park said in his 2025 message.
Acknowledging current market challenges, which he described as the “3Us” — unpredictable, unstable and uncertain — Park encouraged employees, saying, “Even though market conditions are tough for now, opportunities will undoubtedly come. With the confidence built over Doosan's 130-year history, let us solidify our present while preparing for the future.”
Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong is expected to announce his New Year's message as early as Thursday, according to local reports. LG Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, on Dec. 19, stressed LG's spirit of taking on challenges in his New Year's address.
