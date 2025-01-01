Snack, beverage exports surge last year on back of Korean cuisine's popularity

Exports of Korean snacks and beverages have risen sharply last year, driven by the growing global popularity of Korean cuisine, government data showed Wednesday.Outbound shipments of snacks and confectionery reached a record $706 million during the first 11 months of 2024, up 16.5 percent from a year ago, according to the data by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.Overseas sales of beverages also jumped 14.9 percent on-year to a new high of $609 million over the cited period on strong demand in China, the United States and Japan.Against this backdrop, Korean confectionery companies are actively expanding their presence in global markets to capitalize on the growing demand.Lotte Wellfood reported overseas sales of its flagship chocolate sticks Pepero surpassed domestic sales for the first time in the first half of 2024.To further boost production and meet international demand, the company plans to operate a new Pepero production facility in India starting in the second half of this year.Orion is considering establishing a factory for its popular Turtle Chips in the United States to meet rising demand.Yonhap