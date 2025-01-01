 Han Kang to complete 'Snow' trilogy with new novella set for 2025 release
Published: 01 Jan. 2025, 16:58
Author Han Kang speaks during a press conference in Stockholm, Sweden, on Dec. 11, 2024. [NEWS1]

Nobel laureate Han Kang’s new book is slated for publication in 2025, publisher Munhakdongnae announced Tuesday.
 
The upcoming release will be the final installment of her “Snow” trilogy, following the novellas “While One Snowflake Melts” (2015) and “Farewell” (2018).
 

Although the book remains untitled, the publisher said it will be similar in length to the other works in the series and carry “more warmth and brightness.”  
 
Han initially planned for “We Do Not Part” (2021) to serve as the trilogy’s conclusion, but the story’s direction and expanded length led her to develop it into a standalone novel. She shared this decision earlier this month at the Nobel Prize press conference in Stockholm, Sweden.


The three novellas in the “Snow” trilogy will be compiled into a single volume, also set for release in 2025.

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
