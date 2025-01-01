 Lim Young-woong to proceed with concert despite national mourning over Jeju Air crash
Published: 01 Jan. 2025, 16:36 Updated: 01 Jan. 2025, 18:49

Published: 01 Jan. 2025, 16:36 Updated: 01 Jan. 2025, 18:49
Singer Lim Yong-woong performs during the Gaon Chart Music Awards on Jan. 27, 2022, at the Jamsil Arena in Songpa District, southern Seoul. [NEWS1]

Singer Lim Young-woong announced Tuesday that he will proceed with his solo concert this week as scheduled, despite the national mourning period declared following the Jeju Air crash.
 
“After much consideration, we have decided not to cancel the concert for the fans, staff and all those involved in its planning,” his agency, Mulgogi Music, said in a statement. “The loss deeply saddens us, and we will prepare for the event with heavy hearts, ensuring that the performance offers genuine comfort and hope.”
 

Concertgoers who wish not to attend will be offered a full refund, it added.  
 
Lim, a popular trot star, is halfway through his six-day concert "Re:Cital," which began on Dec. 27 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, western Seoul. The second half will run from Jan. 2 to 5 at the same venue.  
 
On the day of the crash, Dec. 29, Lim expressed sympathies for the victims and their families, saying, “I am deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives in the airplane crash and would like to send our sincere condolences to the victims and their families.”
 
And added, “I would also like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all those working on the ground under such difficult circumstances.”


 The government, on the same day, declared a national mourning period of seven days through Jan. 4. Many festivals, concerts and New Year celebratory events across the country have since been canceled. 


 







BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
