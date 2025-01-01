 Netflix teases male robot for 'Squid Game 3'
Netflix teases male robot for 'Squid Game 3'

Published: 01 Jan. 2025, 18:17 Updated: 01 Jan. 2025, 18:18
A poster for ″Squid Game 3″ [NETFLIX]

Season three of “Squid Game” will introduce a male version of its girl robot Young-hee, Netflix teased on Wednesday.
 
The new robot, named Cheol-su, was unveiled in a poster for “Squid Game 3,” standing next to Young-hee, who appeared in seasons one and two. Embedded with a motion sensor, Young-hee was responsible for spotting contestants moving during the game of “Red Light, Green Light” who were then shot by the game organizer’s hired assassins. 
 

“Squid Game,” directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, is a thriller about individuals from Korea’s lower class who choose to participate in a series of deadly games, with losers being killed until only one winner remains to claim the prize money.  
 
“Squid Game 2,” released on Dec. 26, recorded 68 million views in four days and topped Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English TV rankings, according to the platform.  
 
Season three is set for release in 2025, though the exact date has not yet been announced.  
 
 

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
tags Squid Game

