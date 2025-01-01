 Acting President Choi draws flak from all sides with Constitutional Court appointments
Published: 01 Jan. 2025, 18:06

Published: 01 Jan. 2025, 18:06
Acting President Choi Sang-mok speaks during a Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters meeting at the government complex in central Seoul on Jan. 1. [YONHAP]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok’s decision to appoint two of the three vacant Constitutional Court justices sparked fierce criticism from both sides of the aisle and even prompted senior presidential aides to tender resignations on Wednesday.
 
Choi, who also serves as deputy prime minister and minister of economy and finance, announced the appointments during his opening remarks at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The move surprised Cabinet members, who were reportedly unaware of the decision beforehand.
 

During his remarks, Choi said the appointments were necessary to “end political uncertainty and social conflict” and to “prevent an economic and livelihood crisis.” 
 
Choi appointed Jeong Gye-seon, who was recommended by the liberal Democratic Party (DP), and Cho Han-chang, who was nominated by the conservative People Power Party (PPP). However, he deferred the appointment of Ma Eun-hyeok, another DP-recommended candidate, saying that he would proceed only after the rival parties reached an agreement.
 
In the wake of the announcement, senior presidential aides — including Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk, National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik, Chief of Staff for Policy Sung Tae-yoon and foreign policy adviser Chang Ho-jin — tendered their resignations on Wednesday.
 
Although the presidential office has not released an official statement regarding the decision, a high-ranking official at the presidential office described Choi’s decision as “unacceptable” and “beyond the authority of an interim leader,” according to the JoongAng Ilbo, the Korea JoongAng Daily's affiliate, on Wednesday.
 
On the same day, Kim Tae-kyu, acting chairperson of the Korea Communications Commission, also resigned in response to the appointments.
 
Acting President Choi Sang-mok, right, and Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk leave the Seoul National Cemetery in Dongjak District, southern Seoul, on Jan. 1. [YONHAP]

However, the presidential office said that Choi does not intend to accept the resignations, stressing the need for unity to “focus on livelihoods and stabilizing state affairs.”
 
Cabinet members reportedly criticized Choi’s “unilateral” decision during a closed-door meeting following his announcement on Tuesday. They argued that even impeached Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who previously served as acting president, refrained from making such decisions.
 
A high-ranking government official told the JoongAng Ilbo that Choi’s move was "neither fish nor fowl," saying he should have appointed all three justices if it was really about the economy. 
 
The PPP denounced Choi’s action on Wednesday, arguing that an interim leader lacks the authority to make such appointments. They also criticized the absence of thorough discussions with Cabinet members before the decision.
 
PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong called the decision “unilateral” and suggested that it might have been constitutionally valid if it had undergone proper deliberations during the Cabinet meeting.
 
Kwon Young-se, head of the PPP’s emergency steering committee, voiced regret over the move, saying that Choi's decision would “face responsibility and evaluation.”
 
The DP, meanwhile, criticized Choi for failing to appoint all three candidates.
 
“Choi’s deferral of a Constitutional Court justice was an unlawful action that intruded on the authority of the parliament and undermined the independence and fairness of the Constitutional Court,” DP floor spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said during a press briefing on Wednesday.
 
The spokesperson also noted that the appointments of all three justices had been agreed upon with the PPP in November last year.
 
Following the backlash, Choi reportedly admitted that his decision was “outside of his authority” and indicated he was “ready to resign” if necessary.
 
Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court is expected to proceed with its impeachment trial against President Yoon Suk Yeol with an eight-justice bench, as floor leader Kweon said that the PPP does not intend to compromise with the DP on the appointment of Ma Eun-hyeok, the DP-recommended candidate.
 
The inauguration ceremony for the two new justices will be held on Thursday.  

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
