Arrest warrant for President Yoon to be executed by Jan. 6, says CIO chief
Published: 01 Jan. 2025, 15:48 Updated: 01 Jan. 2025, 15:52
-
- CHO JUNG-WOO
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
The chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) said Wednesday that the arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol would be executed before it expires next week.
The Seoul Western District Court approved the warrant on Tuesday, charging Yoon with masterminding the Dec. 3 declaration of martial law, plotting an insurrection and abusing his presidential authority, making Yoon the first incumbent president to face arrest. The warrant is valid until Jan. 6.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, CIO chief Oh Dong-woon said that the agency is coordinating the timing of Yoon's arrest within the joint investigative headquarters, which includes the CIO, police and the Defense Ministry. He assured that the warrant would be executed “according to principles.”
Although Oh confirmed the warrant would be executed before it expires, he did not specify the exact timing.
The CIO filed the warrant after Yoon ignored three summonses to appear for questioning about his role in the declaration of martial law. The president also declined to acknowledge the summonses sent by mail and failed to submit the required legal defense details or explanations for his non-attendance. Information regarding his legal representation was provided only after the CIO filed the warrant application.
Oh added that the agency has warned the Presidential Security Service that blocking the execution of the warrant could result in accusations of abuse of authority and obstruction of official duties.
Oh said taking steps to "set up barricades and locking up steel doors is seen as obstructing official duties,” adding that the CIO would respond with legal procedures to address such actions.
In response to the issuance of the arrest warrant, the Presidential Security Service said it would ensure Yoon’s security while cooperating with the arrest warrant's implementation.
However, the CIO is consulting with the police on deploying riot police for the arrest in case of interference from the Presidential Security Service. Previously, the security service blocked CIO investigators from searching the presidential office and Yoon’s official residence for documents linked to the martial law declaration.
Oh also urged Yoon to cooperate with the summons, stressing that while the agency will “strictly execute the law,” it will remain courteous.
Following the warrant's issuance, Yoon’s legal team accused the CIO of improperly requesting the warrant, further claiming the agency lacked investigative authority.
Oh dismissed the allegation, noting that the court had lawfully issued the warrant to the CIO.
In response to the warrant issuance, Yoon’s criminal and impeachment defense teams filed a constitutional petition with the Constitutional Court, challenging the arrest and search warrants.
The petition was filed to “confirm that the request for and issuance of the warrants violate the president’s constitutional authority under Articles 66 and 77 of the Constitution, rendering the warrants null and void,” according to Yoon’s defense team.
The CIO chief regarded the petition as an improper procedure.
The court on Tuesday also approved search warrants requested by the CIO to determine Yoon’s whereabouts. These warrants reportedly allow execution even before sunrise and after sunset.
The search and seizure warrant reportedly includes an exception to Articles 110 and 111 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which requires officials, including prosecutors, seeking to enter national security facilities to receive approval from the relevant authorities.
Article 110 prohibits searches or seizures in locations requiring military secrecy without the responsible party's consent. Article 111 prevents searches or seizures of confidential official documents without approval from the relevant government office.
In a statement, Yoon’s defense counsel argued that judges have no authority to grant such exceptions, calling it a “blatant violation of the law and a grave matter that undermines trust in the judiciary.”
Attorney Yoon Gap-geun, writing on behalf of the defense team, accused the CIO of “forum shopping” to obtain the warrant and engaging in illegal actions. He urged the Supreme Court to investigate and demanded the “removal of the responsible judge” if wrongdoing is proven.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)