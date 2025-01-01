 Senior aides of impeached President Yoon, including chief of staff, offer resignations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Senior aides of impeached President Yoon, including chief of staff, offer resignations

Published: 01 Jan. 2025, 12:57
Presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk, left, and acting President Choi Sang-mok talk after paying tribute at the Seoul National Cemetery on Jan. 1. [YONHAP]

Presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk, left, and acting President Choi Sang-mok talk after paying tribute at the Seoul National Cemetery on Jan. 1. [YONHAP]

 
Senior aides of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, including his chief of staff, offered to resign Wednesday, a day after acting President Choi Sang-mok appointed two justices to the Constitutional Court.
 
Those who expressed their intent to resign include Chung Jin-suk, the presidential chief of staff, National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik, Sung Tae-yoon, chief of staff for policy and Chang Ho-jin, foreign policy adviser to Yoon, according to the presidential office.
 
Choi on Tuesday appointed two justices to the Constitutional Court, partially meeting the opposition's demand to fill three vacancies on the nine-member bench before a ruling on President Yoon's impeachment.
 
The presidential office voiced regret over Choi's appointments, saying that he has gone beyond his authority as an interim leader.
 
By law, at least six votes are required to uphold an impeachment motion, which means the appointment of three additional justices could improve the chances of Yoon's impeachment being upheld. The court has up to six months to decide whether to remove Yoon from office or reinstate him.
 
Yoon, impeached by the National Assembly last month, is also facing a criminal investigation over his failed martial law declaration on Dec. 3.
 
The resignation offers by Yoon's top aides also come after a Seoul court issued a warrant to detain Yoon on Tuesday, making him the first sitting Korean president to face arrest. Yoon is suspected of masterminding the martial law declaration, orchestrating an insurrection and abusing power.

Yonhap
tags Korea Yoon Suk Yeol

More in Politics

Senior aides of impeached President Yoon, including chief of staff, offer resignations

Acting president appoints 2 Constitutional Court justices

Protests in front of Yoon's residence turn unruly after arrest warrant issued

Court approves arrest warrant for Yoon, first in Korean history

Acting President Choi promises security and stability in New Year's message

Related Stories

President Yoon assembles legal team for impeachment and martial law cases

Yoon’s impeachment trial deepens Korea’s leadership uncertainty as economic struggles continue

Yoon and Britain's Lammy discuss defense ties as North Korea-Russia alliance grows

Award time

Yoon Suk-yeol pushes for tax incentives for semiconductors, key industries
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)