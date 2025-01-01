Two-thirds of Korean voters support impeaching President Yoon: Poll
Published: 01 Jan. 2025, 15:17 Updated: 01 Jan. 2025, 17:46
Two-thirds of voters support impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to a survey by the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily.
The survey, released on Wednesday, conducted with pollster Embrain Public, showed that 67 percent of respondents believed Yoon should be “impeached for destroying the constitutional order," compared to the 28 percent who said that martial law "is a form of governance and should not be grounds for impeachment."
The survey was conducted on Dec. 29 and 30 last year through phone interviews of 1,006 people over the age of 18.
Among supporters of the liberal Democratic Party (DP), 98 percent favored impeachment, with 0 percent opposing it and 2 percent responding "don't know" or giving no answer. Similarly, 96 percent of respondents identifying as "progressive" supported impeachment, while only 3 percent opposed it.
Impeachment was favored among swing voters, too. Of those without a party preference, 66 percent supported impeachment, compared to 17 percent who opposed it — a ratio exceeding 3 to 1. Among self-identified moderates, 79 percent supported impeachment, while 16 percent were against it.
Conversely, supporters of the conservative People Power Party (PPP) held opposing views. Among them, 81 percent opposed impeachment, and only 15 percent supported it. Among respondents identifying as "conservative," 66 percent opposed impeachment, but 30 percent supported it, showing a notable divergence from PPP supporters.
By age group, impeachment support was strong across all demographics except those aged 70 and older. Among respondents aged 18 to 29, 79 percent supported impeachment, followed by 77 percent in their 30s, 76 percent in their 40s, and 75 percent in their 50s. Even among those in their 60s, 57 percent supported impeachment, compared to 37 percent against it.
However, among voters aged 70 and older, 56 percent opposed impeachment, while 38 percent supported it.
Public opinion on Yoon's alleged insurrection charges under criminal law correlated with views on impeachment. Sixty-six percent agreed that the Dec. 3 martial law proclamation constituted treason, while 28 percent disagreed.
In the conservative bastions of Daegu and North Gyeongsang, often referred to as TK, opinions were divided.
Among the seven surveyed regions, TK was the only area opposing impeachment by 48 percent, narrowly outnumbered those supporting it at 45 percent. However, on whether martial law constituted treason, 50 percent said it did, compared to 40 percent who said it did not.
“Even within TK, younger respondents seem to hold differing views [from the older generation,]” said Song Mi-jin, a senior researcher at Embrain Public.
“It appears that older voters, particularly those in their 70s and older, make up the majority of the current conservative support base.”
The poll showed that Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the DP, is preferred by the masses as the next presidential candidate, with a dominant 35 percent support. Lee was the only candidate across all parties to secure double-digit approval. Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo of the PPP followed at 8 percent.
Former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon ranked third with 6 percent, while Employment and Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon were tied at 5 percent. National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik garnered 4 percent, while Reform New Party legislator Lee Jun-seok, Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon, former Land Minister Won Hee-ryong, former PPP lawmaker Yoo Seung-min, and PPP legislator Ahn Cheol-soo received 2 percent each.
Lee Jae-myung demonstrated significant appeal not only among progressives but also among moderates, who often play the role of a "swing vote" in elections. Among respondents identifying as "moderate," 38 percent supported Lee Jae-myung, while the rest of the candidates had less than 5 percent support from this group.
By party affiliation, 71 percent of DP supporters favored Lee Jae-myung, showing significant consolidation. In contrast, PPP supporters were divided, with Hong and Han each receiving 19 percent, followed by Kim Moon-soo at 15 percent and Oh at 13 percent.
“With so many candidates listed, it’s challenging to interpret meaningful insights,” said Song. “Respondents seem uncertain as the next presidential race has not yet fully materialized.”
Fifty-nine percent of respondents believed that “a seasoned and experienced politician is needed,” surpassing the 36 percent who favored “a new face.” This reflects a backlash against political novices following Yoon’s Dec. 3 declaration of martial law and boosted support for Lee Jae-myung, who has prior presidential race experience.
