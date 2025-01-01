All 179 victims in Jeju Air crash identified, authorities confirm

All 179 victims of the deadly Jeju Air plane crash have been identified, four days after the tragic accident, authorities said Wednesday.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters confirmed the identities of the last five victims who had not been previously identified.On Sunday, the Jeju Air aircraft carrying 181 people, including six crew members, belly-landed and crashed. The crash claimed the lives of 179 passengers, leaving only two survivors, both flight attendants.Yonhap