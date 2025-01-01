Year of the Blue Snake begins with birth of three babies at midnight
Published: 01 Jan. 2025, 13:48
Korea's 2025, the Year of the Blue Snake, began on a hopeful note with the birth of three babies.
On Jan. 1, CHA University Ilsan Medical Center in Goyang, Gyeonggi, said that three mothers gave birth to healthy baby boys at midnight.
Gu Seul-gi, 35, delivered a baby weighing 3.29 kilograms (6.88 pounds), nicknamed Dingguri. Gu Ra-gyeom, 27, gave birth to a baby nicknamed Kkomuri, weighing 3.12 kilograms, and Lee Seung-hyun, 33, welcomed a baby nicknamed Nike, weighing 3.1 kilograms.
Dingguri's mother, successfully conceived naturally after two years of infertility treatment.
“It’s even more special that Dingguri was born as the first baby of the New Year in the tenth year of our marriage," said her husband, Kang Woo-seok, 41. "We will raise him to be a healthy child who contributes to society.”
Kkomuri's parents, Gu Ra-gyeom and her husband Lee Hyo-young, 38, said, “We hope Kkomuri grows up healthy and strong."
"We will raise him to be upright and dependable.”
Nike's parents, Lee and Park Jun-soo, 36, said “We sincerely thank our family and the medical staff who worked tirelessly until dawn, enabling a safe delivery.”
Kim Ui-hyuk, professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at CHA Ilsan Medical Center, said, "Despite challenging times, we hope that all newborns can bring new hope to Korea.”
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
