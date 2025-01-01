Sleepless nights

The chief of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) said on Jan. 1 that the arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol would be executed before its expiration on Jan. 6. A day earlier, acting President Choi Sang-mok appointed two new Constitutional Court justices, and the impeachment trial of President Yoon gained momentum. With an eight-justice bench now in place, the impeachment process is expected to proceed in earnest. [PARK YONG-SEOK]