Resolving political turmoil swiftly key to revitalizing Korea-Japan relations

The Dec. 3 martial law declared by President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has since been impeached by the National Assembly, has sent shockwaves through Korea’s diplomacy and national security, disrupting key agendas and schedules. The global diplomacy efforts that positioned Korea as a pivotal state have largely ground to a halt. While Korea-U.S. diplomatic and defense channels have reopened, it remains to be seen whether meaningful communication will occur following Donald Trump’s upcoming presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.Before the martial law declaration and impeachment, Korea’s trilateral security cooperation with the United States and Japan, as well as its partnerships with European nations, were progressing smoothly. Now, these relationships face abnormal strain. The Korea-Japan relationship, for instance, has seen all diplomatic schedules planned for mid-December and mid-January canceled. The much-anticipated shuttle diplomacy between the two nations appears unlikely to materialize anytime soon.Given the current state of affairs, there are growing concerns over whether Korea and Japan will be able to properly commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic normalization this year or establish a meaningful roadmap for their future relationship.In 1965, Korea and Japan achieved diplomatic normalization after arduous negotiations that began in 1951. Despite stark differences in their perspectives, the two nations came together for the sake of their shared future. Over the years, the relationship has endured periods of heightened tension over historical issues, but it has remained anchored in the larger framework of cooperation.Particularly after the Cold War, President Kim Dae-jung of Korea and Prime Minister Obuchi Keizo of Japan signed the historic Kim-Obuchi Joint Declaration in 1998, setting the stage for a future-oriented Korea-Japan partnership. Following this declaration, both countries made significant efforts to strengthen cooperative mechanisms. However, with the rapidly changing global environment, there is now a pressing need to rebuild a new Korea-Japan relationship. Domestic political dynamics, divergent historical perceptions, and shifting East Asian cooperation strategies in both nations pose risks to their partnership. Against this backdrop, Korea’s immediate priority must be to overcome its domestic political crisis to maintain consistency in its cooperation with Japan.Marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties, Korea and Japan should work toward creating a more advanced cooperation framework. Two key steps are essential to strengthening their partnership and preventing future conflicts.First, a bilateral consultative mechanism is needed to preserve and develop the Korea-Japan cooperation framework. A specialized body capable of managing sensitive historical and territorial issues should be established to conduct joint meetings and prevent conflicts from escalating. Relevant institutions in both nations should act as control towers, enabling experts from both sides to collaborate on policymaking and execution. As policy initiatives and research accumulate, the leaders of Korea and Japan will be better equipped to make rational, forward-looking decisions.Second, both nations must remember the positive history of cooperation that has underpinned their mutual progress over the past 60 years. Korea and Japan share a history of advancing parliamentary democracy and expanding democratic and market economic systems underpinned by their commitment to liberal democracy. Strengthening cooperation based on these shared values will solidify their partnership. The Kim-Obuchi Declaration, with its practical ideas and action plans, remains an exemplary model for sustaining and enhancing Korea-Japan relations.This year’s milestones, including the 60th anniversary of diplomatic normalization, the Osaka Expo in April, and the APEC summit in Gyeongju in the fall, underscore the critical importance of Korea-Japan relations and Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation. Resolving political turmoil swiftly will be key to revitalizing Korea-Japan relations and ensuring their shared future prosperity.