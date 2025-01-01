Ensure tragedy is the catalyst for aviation safety change

As investigations into the Jeju Air disaster at Muan International Airport continue, growing concerns have surfaced about airport and airline safety regulations.



The most commonly cited factor behind the devastating casualties is the “localizer” antenna, which assists aircraft during landing. The concrete structure of the localizer, partially buried in the ground, exacerbated the damage, according to numerous analyses. This contrasts sharply with international airports where localizers are designed to break apart easily upon collision. Following criticism from foreign aviation experts who labeled the concrete structure at the runway’s end as an example of “the worst airport design” the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has backtracked from its initial stance that “there is no regulatory issue,” stating it will “reassess compliance with regulations.” This reconsideration should have come sooner.



The current explanation — that Muan Airport’s localizer is located outside the Runway End Safety Area (RESA) and thus not subject to certain safety or installation standards — falls short. While the RESA at Muan meets the minimum international requirements, it does not satisfy the recommended standards. The fact that such a major accident occurred is itself evidence of gaps in safety regulations. Authorities must immediately inspect the safety of localizers installed in other regional airports, especially those using concrete structures.



Muan Airport, which has the highest bird strike rate among Korea’s 14 regional airports, lacked bird detection radars and thermal imaging systems. Its bird control work force consisted of just four personnel — a mere sixth of what Gimpo Airport employs. Meanwhile, Korea Airports Corporation (KAC), which manages and operates regional airports, has been suffering from a leadership vacuum, with the CEO position remaining unfilled for eight months and the organization being run by an acting chief. Both the Moon Jae-in and Yoon Suk Yeol administrations are equally culpable for parachuting politically appointed figures into a role that requires expertise.



This tragedy should prompt a thorough review of the operations and safety management practices of low-cost carriers (LCCs). Authorities must assess whether the nine LCCs — permitted under a lenient licensing system — are fulfilling their original mission of serving local communities and economies. For years, complaints have mounted that these airlines, chasing profitability, have prioritized lucrative international routes to Japan, China and Southeast Asia, while reducing domestic regional flights.



More importantly, there must be a rigorous examination of whether safety has been compromised in the pursuit of profit. Reports indicate that the aircraft involved in the accident operated 13 flights within a 48-hour period, meeting only the minimum maintenance requirements. Authorities must investigate whether LCCs are engaging in overextended operations or neglecting proper maintenance practices.



Korea’s aviation safety inspectors are also reportedly far fewer in number compared to their international counterparts. This incident should serve as an opportunity to overhaul the country’s aviation safety management system comprehensively.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

