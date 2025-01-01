Evaluating leadership styles is crucial for success

“She’s on her way. Let everyone know!”At the sound of this announcement, the office erupts into a frenzy. Hearing that the boss is arriving earlier than expected, employees scramble to prepare for her arrival — setting up the meeting room, swapping slippers for polished dress shoes and tidying their desks. This iconic scene from “The Devil Wears Prada” is one of the most memorable depictions of Miranda Priestly’s arrival at work, showcasing the power of her controlling leadership.The more authoritarian a leader’s control, the starker the contrast between their absence and their presence. In Miranda’s absence, the office hums along at a steady pace, but the moment she is present, the energy shifts dramatically. The movie vividly illustrates this dynamic, and such controlling leadership styles are far from fiction — they are frequently encountered in real-world organizations.The key difference between fiction and reality, however, lies in Miranda’s exceptional competence and sharp instincts. In reality, controlling leaders are often less capable. They are leaders who mistake the authority of their position for personal power, who overestimate their abilities, or who assume they know better than anyone else. Unfortunately, these types of leaders are not rare — they are all too common in our workplaces.Leadership that creates a stark divide between absence and presence can harm an organization in several ways.First, it undermines the foundation of a healthy organizational culture. In such environments, employees prioritize “appearing good in the eyes of the leader” above all else. The primary task becomes showcasing one’s hard work — especially when the leader is watching. The path to promotion shifts from achieving tangible results to earning the leader’s favor.Second, such leadership blinds the leader to the organization’s real problems. Employees are reluctant to reveal issues to an authoritarian leader for fear of falling out of favor or being labeled incompetent.Third, this style fosters a sense of exclusion among team members. Leaders tend to reward those who excel at gaining their attention, often valuing ceremonial deference over actual contributions. This oversight leads to a lack of recognition for employees who quietly do their jobs well. In such organizations, disillusioned employees begin planning their exit.As we enter a new year, it is a fitting time for leaders to evaluate their own leadership styles. Whether managing a small team or serving as a CEO, leaders have a significant influence on their organizations. The higher the position, the greater the impact, making self-reflection all the more critical. Leaders should seek candid feedback from colleagues and team members rather than relying solely on their own self-assessments. Studies show that experienced, high-power leaders are more prone to errors in self-awareness.Even in 2025, with artificial intelligence dominating headlines, we recognize that leadership remains the most critical factor in organizational success. While the driver of a vehicle doesn’t experience motion sickness, the passengers are highly sensitive to even small jerks or erratic maneuvers. Once again, it all comes back to leadership.