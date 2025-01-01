Today's fortune: Jan. 1, 2025
Published: 01 Jan. 2025, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 (Dec. 2 on the lunar calendar)
Happy New Year!
Rat
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: romantic
Lucky direction: north
1936: Share and receive affection.
1948: Kindness and warmth may flourish.
1960: A day for giving and receiving emotional support.
1972: Relationships thrive on mutual care and understanding.
1984: You may give or receive thoughtful gifts.
1996: Family ties deepen and bring joy.
Ox
Wealth: excellent
Health: strong
Love: united
Lucky direction: northeast
1937: Reflect on your life with pride and gratitude.
1949: Honor family and your ancestors.
1961: A great day for meaningful time with loved ones.
1973: Strengthen family bonds through quality moments.
1985: Show appreciation and care for parents.
1997: Open up emotionally and engage in deep conversations.
Tiger
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: east
1938: You may receive gifts or experience acts of kindness.
1950: Give generously and enjoy the warmth it brings.
1962: A day filled with emotional comfort and connection.
1974: Family unity strengthens bonds and adds joy.
1986: Enjoy outings or travel with loved ones.
1998: Parental support feels reassuring.
Rabbit
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
1939: Age is a badge of honor — wear it proudly.
1951: The day may feel uplifting, refreshing and inspiring.
1963: Expect a peaceful and fulfilling day.
1975: Take the day off to cherish family moments.
1987: Rest and plan ahead for the new year.
1999: Happy reunions and fortunate dining experiences await.
Dragon
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: forgiving
Lucky direction: west
1940: Treasure traditions and your family legacy.
1952: Blend old practices with new ideas for balance.
1964: Dedicate time for family moments.
1976: Enjoy good food but avoid overindulgence.
1988: Analyze your past to set clear goals for the future.
2000: Choose tasks that align with your strengths.
Snake
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: west
1941: Acts of kindness and care define the day.
1953: Consider spending wisely and thoughtfully.
1965: Practicality matters when giving or receiving gifts.
1977: Balanced spending ensures a smoother journey forward.
1989: Collaborate with your spouse or partner on plans.
2001: Financial prospects look promising.
Horse
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: generous
Lucky direction: east
1942: Compliments and kind words brighten someone’s day.
1954: Give freely to spread joy and kindness.
1966: Big dreams start with small, intentional steps.
1978: Lay a strong foundation to build on.
1990: Take time to rest and strategize for the new year.
2002: You may give or receive assistance.
Sheep
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: understanding
Lucky direction: north
1943: Stay young at heart and adapt to modern times.
1955: Forgive small faults and foster goodwill.
1967: Spend time relaxing with your family.
1979: Value utility and thoughtfulness over extravagance in gifts.
1991: A good opportunity to express gratitude to elders.
2003: Echo the sentiments of those around you to build rapport.
Monkey
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
1944: Expect good news or a pleasant gathering.
1956: A new possession or outing might bring joy.
1968: Capture cherished moments with photos.
1980: Treat your parents or elders with extra care.
1992: Meetings or exchanges might bring valuable insights.
2004: Compliments or recognition may come your way.
Rooster
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: happy
Lucky direction: south
1945: Cherish the blessings of today.
1957: Simply living can be a source of happiness.
1969: Life may feel radiant and full of promise.
1981: Laughter and positivity may fill your home.
1993: Both mind and body might feel refreshed and energized.
2005: Relish the small but meaningful joys of life.
Dog
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: west
1946: Pride in your family and heritage defines the day.
1958: Express appreciation for loved ones and their support.
1970: Excitement about the future sparks motivation.
1982: Emotional connections strengthen.
1994: Rekindle romantic feelings or spend time with a special someone.
2006: Romantic interests may take center stage.
Pig
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: generous
Lucky direction: west
1935: Harmonize tradition with modernity.
1947: Familiar routines might feel most comforting.
1959: Sharing a meal with family strengthens bonds.
1971: Reconnect with others through meaningful exchanges.
1983: Prioritize value and thoughtfulness over extravagance.
1995: A spirit of generosity will define your day and can lead to unexpected benefits.
