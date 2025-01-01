Moon Seon-min joins FC Seoul from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors
Published: 01 Jan. 2025, 14:57
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Forward Moon Seon-min has joined FC Seoul from fellow K League 1 club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on an undisclosed deal, the capital side announced Wednesday.
“I am happy to have joined FC Seoul,” Moon said in a statement shared on the club’s official Instagram account. “I want to make many goal contributions by capitalizing on my strengths, like one-on-one skills, penetrating into space and finishing skills.”
Moon, 32, joins the FC Seoul forward lineup, which includes Jesse Lingard, after scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 31 K League appearances in the 2024 season. This includes a crucial goal in the second leg of the K League promotion-relegation playoff against Seoul E-Land that helped Jeonbuk secure their place in the K League 1 for the 2025 campaign.
Moon typically plays as a winger, breaking through defenses to score goals on his own. He withstands pressure effectively and does not easily lose the ball when attacking. The winger also has speed and makes accurate passes for fellow forwards, although shot accuracy in front of goal has occasionally been a weakness.
Moon is also known for not staying in one position, often making aggressive moves to snatch the ball through challenges.
While he has not been a regular pick for the Korean national team, with just 17 caps, he was called up to replace Hwang Hee-chan for a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Iraq in October last year and showcased a strong performance.
FC Seoul marks the fourth K League club Moon has joined since starting his career at Swedish club Ostersunds FK in 2012.
After a two-year stint with Ostersunds from 2012 to 2014, he joined fellow Swedish team Djurgardens IF on loan in 2015 and became a permanent fixture the following year. He moved to the K League in 2017 by joining Incheon United.
Moon spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with Incheon before transferring to Jeonbuk in 2019. He later joined the military team Sangju Sangmu — now Gimcheon Sangmu — to complete his service, which ended in 2021. He then returned to Jeonbuk, making 171 appearances, during which he scored 39 goals and provided 22 assists.
FC Seoul will return to action in the 2025 season, kicking off in February.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)