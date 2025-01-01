[VIDEO] PSG's best Ligue 1 goals so far from 2024-25 season
Published: 01 Jan. 2025, 13:46
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
To view video content, visit the Korea JoongAng Daily website or click “기사 원문”
Check out this collection of Paris Saint-Germain's best goals so far during the 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign, featuring the likes of Bradley Barcola, Lee Kang-in and Nuno Mendes.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
Check out this collection of Paris Saint-Germain's best goals so far during the 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign, featuring the likes of Bradley Barcola, Lee Kang-in and Nuno Mendes.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)