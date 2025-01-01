Red Sparks tie club record with eighth straight win
Published: 01 Jan. 2025, 12:43
- PAIK JI-HWAN
The Daejeon Jung Kwan Jang Red Sparks extended their winning streak to eight, matching the longest in club history, with a dominant 3-0 victory over the Hwaseong IBK Altos on Tuesday.
The Red Sparks dominated at Chungmu Gymnasium in Daejeon, claiming three straight sets — 25-18, 25-14 and 25-21 — to secure three crucial points. The win keeps the club in contention for the V League title, alongside league leaders Heungkuk Life Insurance Pink Spiders and second-place Suwon Hyundai Engineering & Construction Hillstate.
As of Wednesday, the Daejeon club sits seven points behind defending champions Hillstate.
The formidable attacking duo of Megawati Hangestri Pertiwi and Vanja Bukilic has been central to the team’s success this season. Mega led Tuesday’s scoring with 18 points, followed closely by Bukilic with 17.
Their performance reflects consistent excellence throughout the season. Mega has amassed 404 points so far, ranking third among top scorers, with Bukilic close behind in fourth place at 397 points.
Mega, who joined the Red Sparks via the Asia Quota Draft for the 2023-24 season, was instrumental in helping the team reach the postseason last year for the first time in seven years.
The Red Sparks must maintain their momentum to secure a postseason spot for the second consecutive year, as the top three or four teams advance to the championship race.
In the V League, the league winners advance directly to the championship, while the second- and third-place teams compete in the playoffs to determine their opponent. If the points gap between the third- and fourth-place teams is three points or fewer, the two sides will face off in a semi-playoff, with the winner advancing to the playoffs.
An opportunity to set a new club record for consecutive wins awaits the Red Sparks on Jan. 10 at Jangchung Arena in central Seoul, where they are scheduled to face last-place GS Caltex Seoul Kixx.
