Korea’s growth forecast cut to 1.8% as weak recovery continues
Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 11:16
- SHIN HA-NEE
The government projected Korea’s economy to grow 1.8 percent this year, down 0.4 percentage points from its previous forecast, citing a sluggish domestic demand recovery, slowing export growth and mounting uncertainties.
The projection was announced on Thursday, as the Ministry of Economy and Finance published the Economic Policy Directions report for 2025 amid the ongoing political chaos surrounding President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment proceedings. The report, which is typically issued around the year-end or early January, was previously set to be released on Dec. 30 but was delayed due to the deadly Jeju Air plane crash on Sunday.
The Finance Ministry expected the real GDP to grow 1.8 percent this year, following a 2.1 percent growth estimated for last year. This marked a 0.4 percentage point downgrade for this year’s forecast from its initial projection announced in July and a 0.5 percentage point cut for last year’s growth estimation.
The ministry's 1.8 percent projection is lower than the Bank of Korea’s 1.9 percent and the International Monetary Fund’s 2 percent.
Consumer prices are expected to rise 1.8 percent this year, according to the Finance Ministry.
“While exports face growing downside risks due to external factors, the recovery of the domestic demand, despite a moderation of inflation and interest rates, would be suppressed by a slowdown in the construction sector and a contraction in the economic sentiment,” said Kim Beom-seok, the first vice minister of economy and finance, during a press briefing on Dec. 27.
The 2025 Economic Policy Directions consist of four major pillars: accelerating economic recovery with swift implementation of budget plans, safeguarding the sovereign credit rating, addressing external uncertainties involving the trade environment and bolstering industrial competitiveness.
