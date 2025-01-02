Hana bank heralds in new CEO Lee Ho-seoung
Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 18:58 Updated: 02 Jan. 2025, 21:55
- SHIN HA-NEE
Hana Bank’s new CEO Lee Ho-seoung, formerly the chief executive of Hana Card, officially took the helm of the bank on Thursday.
After an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on Dec. 24, Lee officially began his two-year term as the chief executive of Hana Bank, succeeding his predecessor Lee Seung-lyul, according to the firm.
Lee vowed to put priority on customers to make Hana Bank the leading bank recognized by its clients with a hands-on management philosophy.
“We will rebuild a customer-centric sales culture unique to Hana,” said Lee during an inauguration ceremony that day, encouraging Hana employees to join on board its journey to become “the leading bank.”
Lee acquired 3,000 Hana Financial Group shares on Thursday, as part of the group’s Corporate Value-up efforts aimed at enhancing shareholder returns.
After joining Hana Financial Group in 1992, the 60-year-old CEO assumed leadership of Hana Card in 2023 and spearheaded the firm’s Travlog business, which hit the 7 million subscriber milestone in December.
Lee outlined three key pillars in the bank’s strategy going forward; expanding its customer base to achieve lasting growth momentum, innovating its business model for a stable revenue generation, and refining its corporate culture with a renewed focus on sales operations.
