 Hana bank heralds in new CEO Lee Ho-seoung
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Hana bank heralds in new CEO Lee Ho-seoung

Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 18:58 Updated: 02 Jan. 2025, 21:55
Hana Bank new CEO Lee Ho-seoung speaks during an inauguration ceremony held at Hana Bank's head branch in Jung District on Jan. 2.

Hana Bank new CEO Lee Ho-seoung speaks during an inauguration ceremony held at Hana Bank's head branch in Jung District on Jan. 2.

 
Hana Bank’s new CEO Lee Ho-seoung, formerly the chief executive of Hana Card, officially took the helm of the bank on Thursday.
 
After an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on Dec. 24, Lee officially began his two-year term as the chief executive of Hana Bank, succeeding his predecessor Lee Seung-lyul, according to the firm.
 

Related Article

 
Lee vowed to put priority on customers to make Hana Bank the leading bank recognized by its clients with a hands-on management philosophy.
 
“We will rebuild a customer-centric sales culture unique to Hana,” said Lee during an inauguration ceremony that day, encouraging Hana employees to join on board its journey to become “the leading bank.”
 
Lee acquired 3,000 Hana Financial Group shares on Thursday, as part of the group’s Corporate Value-up efforts aimed at enhancing shareholder returns.
 
After joining Hana Financial Group in 1992, the 60-year-old CEO assumed leadership of Hana Card in 2023 and spearheaded the firm’s Travlog business, which hit the 7 million subscriber milestone in December.
 
Lee outlined three key pillars in the bank’s strategy going forward; expanding its customer base to achieve lasting growth momentum, innovating its business model for a stable revenue generation, and refining its corporate culture with a renewed focus on sales operations.

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Hana Bank Hana Financial Group

More in Finance

Hana bank heralds in new CEO Lee Ho-seoung

Banks face penalties for exceeding outstanding household loan balances

Kospi blips down 0.02% as court grants Yoon arrest warrant

Kospi opens slightly lower as investors remain cautious over impact of political turmoil

Exchange rate soars

Related Stories

Hana Financial completes six-year-long project, opens 100th and final day care center

Hana Group launches brand dedicated to older customers

Hana chairman meets with Hong Kong trade chief to discuss cooperation

Hana Financial reports record net of $2.9 billion

Hana seeks to calm Yoon-induced nerves abroad with value-up pledge
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)