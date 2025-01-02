식어버린 메타버스 열풍, 국내 IT 대기업 줄줄이 사업 철수
Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 10:17
Metaverse hype fizzles out as Korean tech giants pull plug
식어버린 메타버스 열풍, 국내 IT 대기업 줄줄이 사업 철수
Thursday, Dec. 23, 2024
The metaverse hype that surged during the Covid-19 pandemic has largely fizzled out, as Korean tech companies shut down the virtual meetup services they launched during the heyday with an ambition to impact social media and gatherings culture.
hype: 열풍
surge: 떠오르다, 급부상 하다
fizzle out: 사그라지다, 흐지부지되다
heyday: 전성기
코로나19 기간 동안 떠오른 메타버스 열풍이 대부분 사그라지고 있다. 한국 기술 기업들이 메타버스의 전성기 당시 소셜미디어와 모임 문화를 혁신하겠다며 야심차게 출시했던 가상 만남 서비스를 중단하면서다.
The latest departure involves SK Telecom’s metaverse platform ifland, which is set to discontinue its services on March 31 next year.
departure: 이탈, 떠남
discontinue: (서비스 등을) 종료하다
가장 최근의 이탈 사례는 SK텔레콤의 메타버스 플랫폼 이프랜드다. 내년 3월 31일 서비스를 종료할 예정이다.
Along with Naver’s Zepeto, ifland was touted as one of the mainstream metaverse platforms that made consistent efforts to lock in users to their services, until very recently attempting to lure them in with K-pop-related content.
be touted as: 내세워지다, 홍보되다
consistent: 꾸준한, 지속적으로
lure: 끌어들이다, 유혹하다
네이버의 제페토와 함께 이프랜드는 대표적인 주류 메타버스 플랫폼 중 하나로 홍보돼 왔다. 최근까지도 K팝 관련 콘텐트로 사용자를 끌어들여 머물게 하기 위해 꾸준히 노력해왔다.
It was launched during the Covid-19 pandemic in July 2021 when the excitement around metaverse was at its height. With social distancing measures in place, users flocked to virtual worlds, driven by anticipation of the metaverse becoming a ubiquitous part of their daily lives.
excitement: 열기
at its height: 정점에 달하다
flock to: 몰려들다
ubiquitous: 어디에나 있는, 보편적인
이프랜드는 메타버스 열풍이 정점에 달했던 2021년 7월, 코로나19 팬데믹 기간 중에 출시됐다. 사회적 거리두기 조치가 시행되던 당시, 이용자들은 메타버스가 일상생활 어디에나 있게 될 것이라는 전망에 가상 세계로 몰려들었다.
Events ranging from job interviews and graduations to business meetings and K-pop concerts seemed to move to the metaverse as real-world gatherings became inaccessible.
move to: 이동하다
inaccessible: 접근할 수 없는, 들어갈 수 없는
취업 면접과 졸업식, 비즈니스 회의와 K팝 콘서트에 이르기까지 현실에서 접근할 수 없게 된 다양한 행사가 메타버스로 이동하는 듯 보였다.
Despite the early optimism, demand for virtual worlds plummeted after the pandemic, as users came to appreciate the value of physical interaction that could not be replaced virtually.
optimism: 낙관론
plummet: 급감하다
come to: 점차 ~하게 되다
appreciate: 진가를 깨닫다, 소중하게 생각하다
초기 낙관론에도 불구하고, 팬데믹이 끝난 뒤 가상 세계에 대한 수요는 급감했다. 이용자들은 가상으로 대체할 수 없는 물리적 상호작용의 가치를 소중하게 여기게 됐다.
ifland’s monthly active users (MAUs) for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.7 million, a dip of 0.6 million users compared to the third quarter. It is the last updated figure that SK Telecom disclosed, as the mobile carrier no longer reveals the information as of this year.
dip: 감소
disclose: 공개하다
mobile carrier: 이동통신사
2023년 4분기 이프랜드의 월간활성사용자는 370만명이었다. 이는 같은해 3분기 대비 60만명 감소한 것이다. 이는 SK텔레콤이 공개한 마지막 수치로, 이 이통사는 올해부터 관련 정보를 공개하지 않고 있다.
One of the primary reasons for ifland’s failure is its inability to effectively engage with younger users who make up the platform’s core audience.
primary: 주요한
inability to: ~하지 못하는
engage with: 관계를 맺다
core: 핵심
이프랜드 실패의 주요 원인 중 하나는 플랫폼의 핵심 사용자인 젊은 세대와 효과적으로 관계를 맺지 못한 점이다.
“SK Telecom is not accustomed to managing such online services,” said an IT industry insider who requested anonymity. “They struggled to understand how to appeal to this demographic or to explore the types of services that would resonate with younger users.”
be accustomed to: ~하는데 익숙하다
struggle to: 어려움을 겪다, 고전하다
resonate with: 공감하다
익명을 요구한 IT 업계 관계자는 “SK텔레콤은 이런 온라인 서비스를 운영하는 데 익숙하지 않다”고 말했다. 또 “젊은 세대의 관심을 끌 방법을 이해하거나, 이들이 공감할 수 있는 서비스 유형을 탐구하는 데 어려움을 겪었다”고 덧붙였다.
Among three major telecom operators, LG U+ remains the sole company to continue its metaverse business. It operates the children-focused metaverse platform KidsTopia and a university-focused platform Uverse.
sole: 유일한. 단독의
세 주요 통신사 중 LG유플러스만이 메타버스 사업을 이어가고 있다. LG유플러스는 어린이 대상 메타버스 플랫폼 ‘키즈토피아’와 대학생 대상 플랫폼 ‘유버스’를 운영 중이다.
WRITTEN BY LEE JAE-LIM AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
