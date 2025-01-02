 7-Day CJ: CJ Logistics to start all-week deliveries
Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 18:43
 
A logistics worker organizes parcels in a delivery truck on Jan. 2. CJ Logistics will initiate a seven-day delivery schedule from Jan. 5, in direct competition with e-commerce players that offer one-day delivery such as Coupang. Until now, deliveries weren't made for approximately 70 days per year including Sundays and holidays. The seven-day delivery system will be carried out gradually from highly populated cities. [YONHAP]

A logistics worker organizes parcels in a delivery truck on Jan. 2. CJ Logistics will initiate a seven-day delivery schedule from Jan. 5, in direct competition with e-commerce players that offer one-day delivery such as Coupang. Until now, deliveries weren't made for approximately 70 days per year including Sundays and holidays. The seven-day delivery system will be carried out gradually from highly populated cities.  
