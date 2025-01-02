 Baedal Minjok operator announce new expert CEO
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Baedal Minjok operator announce new expert CEO

Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 18:34
Woowa Brothers' new CEO Kim Bum-seok [YONHAP]

Woowa Brothers' new CEO Kim Bum-seok [YONHAP]

 
Woowa Brothers, operator of the online delivery platform Baedal Minjok (Baemin), said Thursday it has appointed global mobility platform expert Kim Bum-seok as its new CEO who will lead the company's efforts to secure a new growth driver.
 
On Thursday, Kim took up the post, succeeding Pieter-Jan Vandepitte, the interim CEO of Woowa Brothers, the company said in a press release.
 
Throughout his career, Kim has founded and managed numerous startups and on-demand platform businesses, including the Turkey operations of the global ride-hailing platform Uber and the food delivery app Glovo.
 
Woowa Brothers expected the new CEO's "global experience and expertise in on-demand platforms" will help the company drive new growth and sustainability for the business.
 
Korea is one of the world's biggest food delivery markets, backed by its high smartphone penetration and dense population.
 
In December 2019, German online food delivery service Delivery Hero acquired South Korea's top food delivery app operator Woowa Brothers for $4 billion.
 
Delivery Hero currently owns a 99.07 percent stake in Woowa Brothers.
 
The country's online food delivery market grew sharply to reach 26.4 trillion won ($18 billion) in 2023 from 2 trillion won in 2017, according to Statistics Korea.
 
Baemin accounted for 57 percent of the market as of November last year, with the remainder shared by Yogiyo and Coupang Eats, according to data from market tracker Mobile Index.

Yonhap
tags woowa brothers

More in Industry

7-Day CJ: CJ Logistics to start all-week deliveries

Jeju Air denies engineer shortage in press conference short on details

LG Energy Solution to cut additional costs to ride out EV sale lull

Amid turbulent financial time, Industry Ministry chooses to support exporters

Baedal Minjok operator announce new expert CEO

Related Stories

Woowa Brothers appoints Turkish delivery service founder as new CEO

Robot revolution arriving with Dilly, Penny and an exoskeleton

Naver taps Woowa Brothers' Kim Bom-jun as new COO

Woowa Brothers founder steps down from post

No tip required: Robots deliver to your door
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)