Hanwha chairman calls for action to reach full potential as global profile increases
Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 16:44
Acknowledging that some of Hanwha’s business units have yet to achieve their full potential, Kim urged swift action and innovation to propel them forward.
"Some of our business endeavors have yet to reach their full potential. In moments like this, we must press forward with confidence in our success, driven by swift action and relentless innovation," the chairman said.
"There is a profound difference between knowing the right way forward and actually pursuing that path. Now is the time to take action, advancing along the path that we know is right."
Kim further emphasized the need to revisit the fundamentals of management at Hanwha such as personnel, production and safety to prepare for an uncertain future.
With the increasing global presence of Hanwha's main businesses such as in the defense and marine sectors, Kim underscored the need to refine its strategies in order to cater more to global clients.
"To prevail in the fiercely competitive global market, we must nurture an organizational culture defined by ethics and innovation," he said.
"Strong ethics and a commitment to compliance that meets global standards are indispensable for us to solidify our position as an unrivaled global leader."
Looking ahead, Kim envisioned 2025 as a transformative year, with key achievements such as the private sector-led fourth launch of the homegrown Nuri space rocket.
"Now is the time to prove ourselves — not with words, but through bold action; not with preparation alone, but through concrete results," he said.
"Hanwha’s future will be brighter only if we take the right actions today."
