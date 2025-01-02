Samsung targets AI leadership as SK hynix commits to sustained renaissance in 2025
Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 16:35
- JIN EUN-SOO
“We are at a pivotal moment for AI technology, making this the time for bold innovation that transcends conventional pathways to success,” Vice Chairmen Han Jong-hee and Jun Young-hyun stated in the message. “This year, let us solidify our position as a leading company in device AI through advanced intelligence. The AI-driven future will bring us abundant opportunities.”
Han and Jun, who also serve as CEOs of Samsung’s mobile and semiconductor businesses, respectively, emphasized the need to prioritize quality and compliance.
“To bolster the technological and quality competitiveness that underpin our business, we strengthened our AI and quality-focused teams last year,” they said.
“Let us commit to achieving leadership in future technologies and maintaining uncompromising quality standards.”
Samsung endured a challenging 2024, issuing an unprecedented public apology for disappointing earnings and acknowledging setbacks in its technological edge.
It carried out a significant reshuffle and restructuring to tackle rising competition in the industry.
In contrast, SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung struck a celebratory tone, expressing gratitude to employees for what he called a “renaissance” in the company’s history.
“Let us continue SK hynix’s journey of renaissance, creating a new chapter of hope through ‘technological innovation,’ ‘corporate culture innovation’ and ‘operational innovation,’” Kwak said.
“In 2025, we will face even greater challenges in technology development, management, production and marketing, driven by the wave of the AI era.”
SK hynix had a banner year in 2024, fueled by its steady supply of high bandwidth memory chips to Nvidia. The company’s shares surged nearly 30 percent over the year, hitting a record high of 201,500 won ($137) at mid-year.
BY JIN EUN-SOO
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
