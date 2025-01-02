 MMCA breaks record with most foreign visitors in 2024
MMCA breaks record with most foreign visitors in 2024

Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 17:02
Foreign visitors look at artworks at the ongoing ″Where the Wind Meets the Water″ exhibition at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art's Seoul branch in central Seoul on Dec. 26, 2024. [MMCA]

Foreign visitors look at artworks at the ongoing ″Where the Wind Meets the Water″ exhibition at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art's Seoul branch in central Seoul on Dec. 26, 2024. [MMCA]

 
The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA) saw its highest-ever number of foreign visitors in 2024.
 
According to data compiled by the MMCA, the four branches of the national museum: two in central Seoul, one in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, and one in Cheongju, saw 220,607 foreigners visit last year.
 

The number is roughly a 6 percent increase from 2023, and a 36 percent increase from pre-Covid 2019.
 
Visitors from the United States have frequented the MMCA the most, taking up 27 percent, followed by those from Europe, China, Japan and Southeast Asia.
 
The MMCA has now accumulated over 1 million foreign visitors since the Seoul branch opened in 2013.
 
The Seoul main branch in Jongno District, central Seoul, proved to be the most popular branch, as it had some 190,000 foreign visitors last year.
 
The “Back to the Future: An Exploration of Contemporaneity in Korean Contemporary Art” exhibition was seen by the most number of foreign visitors, some 50,000, during its run from June 2023 to May 2024 at the Seoul branch.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
