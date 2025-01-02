Korea's 2025 cultural calendar: Must-see art, music and performances
Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 07:00
It’s that time of year again — a new year, which means it's time to turn over a new leaf. If that seems a bit overwhelming, take baby steps and start by flipping the pages of your calendar instead.
Looking ahead to 2025, a wide array of events are scheduled to take place in Korea, ranging from fine art exhibitions and orchestra concerts to ballet galas and musicals. Some of these events are first-time performances in the country, while others are making their return after a hiatus.
Here are some key dates to mark on your calendar for this year, curated by the Korea JoongAng Daily.
Museums and galleries
The Leeum Museum of Art in central Seoul will spotlight French artist Pierre Huyghe in February and Korean artist Lee Bul in September. Lee's retrospective, which celebrates 40 years of her work, will later tour the M+ museum in Hong Kong in March 2026.
The dansaekhwa (Korean monochrome painting) master Ha Chong-hyun will hold a solo exhibition at Kukje Gallery’s Seoul branch in March, followed by multimedia artist Jung Yeon-doo at the gallery’s Busan branch in April. The gallery will also feature Gala Porras-Kim in September and Daniel Boyd in December.
Britain-based sculptor Ron Mueck will present his first solo exhibition in Asia at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art's (MMCA) Seoul branch in April.
The MMCA will also host Kim Tschang-yeul’s first retrospective since his passing in 2021 at the Seoul branch in August. A solo exhibition honoring late painter Lee Dai-won will be on display at the Deoksu Palace branch from December through April of the following year.
American artist Mark Bradford will hold his first solo show in Korea at the Amorepacific Museum of Art in central Seoul in August.
A major retrospective of late French American artist Louise Bourgeois will run at the Hoam Museum of Art in Yongin, Gyeonggi, from August to January 2026 — her first museum exhibition in Korea in 25 years. A separate solo exhibition of Bourgeois' work will be held at Kukje Gallery’s Seoul branch in September.
The 13th Seoul Mediacity Biennale will run from August to November at various venues across the capital, including the Seoul Museum of Art (SeMA). Additionally, the Cheongju Craft Biennale will return in September.
Classical music
The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Jaap van Zweden, and violinist Kim Seo-hyun, will kick off the year with a performance at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in central Seoul on Jan. 10, featuring pieces composed by Mendelssohn and Sibelius.
The Kammerorchester Wien-Berlin, or the Chamber Orchestra Vienna-Berlin, will return to Korea on Feb. 4 for a concert at the Seoul Arts Center. The orchestra, comprised of leading members of the Vienna and Berlin Philharmonics, will perform pieces by Mendelssohn, Mozart and Haydn.
The renowned German Austrian tenor Jonas Kaufmann will perform at the Lotte Concert Hall in southern Seoul on March 4 and 7. This marks his first performance in Korea.
Young prodigy pianist Yunchan Lim will also take the stage alongside Finnish conductor and cellist Klaus Makela and Orchestre de Paris at the Lotte Concert Hall on June 14 and 15.
Around that time, another star pianist, Cho Seong-jin, will hold recitals at the Seoul Arts Center on June 14 and 17.
The Lotte Concert Hall has teased numerous more big-name orchestra concerts, including those featuring violinist Inmo Yang and Orchestre de la Suisse Romande on July 6, and Dutch violinist Janine Jansen and Camerata Salzburg on Nov. 4 and 5. A recital by Israeli American pianist Yefim Bronfman will take place on Sept. 21 to celebrate his 50th anniversary since his debut.
November will see three of the most prominent orchestras perform in Korea: the Berlin Philharmonic, Vienna Philharmonic and Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra. The venue and dates have not been announced yet.
Performing arts
Star ballet dancers from globally renowned troupes will assemble at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts for the “Global Ballet Star Gala,” a rare opportunity to see them in one setting. Held on Jan. 11 and 12, the galas feature étoile, or principal dancers, such as Park Sae-eun of the Paris Opera Ballet, Choi Young-gyu of the Dutch National Ballet, Chae Ji-young of the Boston Ballet and many more from the Universal Ballet, Korean National Ballet and The Washington Ballet.
French author Bernard Werber will perform on stage with the string ensemble Sejong Soloists at the Seoul Arts Center on Aug. 26 as the opening for the Hic et Nunc! Music Festival. Werber will recite from his recent book, “The Time of Chimeras” (2023).
Two original theater works will also visit Korea: the Broadway musical “Wicked” at Blue Square in central Seoul in July and the play adaptation of “Life of Pi” in November. It’s the first time in 13 years that “Wicked” will open in Korea. More information about the shows will be unveiled at a later date.
For rock-n-roll aficionados, Coldplay will perform at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi for not one, not two, but six concerts as part of its ongoing "Music of the Spheres" world tour. Oasis will perform in Korea for the first time in 16 years on Oct. 21 at the same venue.
