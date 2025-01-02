Global cuisine on show: Hotels in Seoul and Jeju launch luxury food offerings for guests

[Hotel news]









Four Seasons Hotel Seoul in Jongno District, central Seoul, launched business lunch courses at its Cantonese restaurant Yu Yuan and modern Japanese restaurant AkiraBak.Yu Yuan's business lunch includes a cold jellyfish appetizer served with special Lao Tianqiu sauce, spicy wood ear mushroom cold cuts and honey sauce barbecued pork. It is followed by three signature dim sum dishes — golden haggis, blue crab roe xiao long bao and dried scallop shumai — and main dishes of which diners can choose between Sichuan-style pork mapo tofu and rice, seafood noodles or king crab fried rice. Melon ball aloe jelly is served for dessert.The course is 99,000 won ($67) per person. Diners can also add 35,000 won per person for five pieces of Yu Yuan's signature Peking duck.Akira Baek, a modern Japanese restaurant, is offering a special set meal that allows diners to enjoy Akira Baek's signature dishes while dressed in(traditional Korean attire). The set has three options: a freshwater eel rice bowl set, a sushi set and a 1++ beef steak rice bowl set. Each set comes with a Japanese-style steamed egg, assorted tempura, miso soup and, or Japanese-style preserved vegetables. The sets are priced at 89,000 won per person, with the Korean beef 1++ grade steak rice bowl costing an additional 20,000 won.Additionally, its Italian restaurant Boccalino offers a weekday lunch from Jan. 2 to March 31. It consists of an antipasti buffet, a main dish and dessert accompanied by coffee or tea. For the main dish, diners can choose either the dish of the day, pasta or margarita pizza. For an additional fee, they may add extra entrées, such as grilled chicken breast, poached snapper and grilled Korean 1++ grade sirloin. Prices start at 79,000 won per person.(02) 6388-5000Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, is launching a slew of strawberry themed desserts and dishes at its Lobby Lounge and Bar.Dubbed Strawberry Gourmet Boutique, it offers fresh, seasonal strawberries and strawberry-infused welcome drinks, as well as truffles, caviar and(Korean premium beef).Specific menu items include: handmade sesame tofu filled with sea urchin roe, or uni, and topped with caviar; lily chowder soup; perilla sweet shrimp capellini, an Italian twist on the traditional Korean dish of perilla noodles with sweet shrimp; truffle Korean beef tenderloin risotto, made with the finest Korean beef tenderloin; butterfly mille-feuille and strawberry ice cream with visible wings; and petite fours, a collection of three strawberry desserts.After the meal, diners will have a dessert box dubbed "The Strawberry Bouquet." It includes chocolate-covered strawberry fondue with fresh strawberries, macarons and fresh flowers.The Strawberry Gourmet Boutique is open every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is priced at 130,000 won per adult.Strawberry Royal High Tea is also available every day from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. until March 31. Guests can indulge in five colorful desserts made with fresh strawberries, including strawberry frangipane, strawberry basil crepes, strawberry éclairs and strawberry pavlova, as well as five savory dishes, including a triple pastrami burger, caviar sandwich, smoked salmon tart and snow crabmeat asparagus sandwich. The price is 120,000 won for two people and can be booked through Naver Reservation.(02) 555-5656Courtyard Seoul Namdaemun in Jung District, central Seoul, is showcasing a strawberry-themed afternoon tea set at its Momo Lounge.It features fresh strawberries on a three-tiered tray with desserts, including strawberry sandwiches, strawberry dip, strawberry scones, strawberry tiramisu, panna cotta and strawberry slice cake. On the menu is also a bowl of Bolognese pasta to make a full meal. For drinks, diners can choose from a single cup of Twinings' Strawberry and Mango Tea, featuring a hibiscus-based blend of strawberries and mango, or coffee.The Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set is priced at 90,000 won for two people and 130,000 won for three people, including tax. Reservation is required and must be made for at least two people three days in advance.The Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set will be available at Momo Lounge from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily.(02) 2211-8159Maison GLAD on Jeju Island is offering an overnight-stay package lined with an authentic Thai course at its restaurant KON Thai.The package includes a one-night stay and a Jeju brunch set for two at KON Thai. In addition, the first five guests will receive two cups of coffee from the bakery cafe Maison de Petit Four. The brunch set is composed of A and B sets, which include the papaya salad known as, sausage, mini wontons, mini rice bowls and pork belly.KON Thai is located in the lobby on the first floor of Maison GLAD Jeju and is open for brunch from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The package is priced at 160,000 won, including tax.(064) 747-4900