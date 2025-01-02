 KBS faces backlash after staff spotted nailing installations at World Heritage site
KBS faces backlash after staff spotted nailing installations at World Heritage site

Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 18:42
Byeongsanseowon Confucian Academy [KWON HYUK-JAE]

National broadcaster KBS is facing backlash after its staff were seen nailing wooden pillars at Unesco World Heritage site Byeongsanseowon Confucian Academy while installing props for a drama shoot.
 
The Andong local government in North Gyeongsang launched an investigation on Thursday to assess the damage after a witness reported the incident.
 

On Monday, while filming the drama “The First Night with the Duke,” KBS staff were spotted hammering nails into the wooden pillars of some structures at Byeongsanseowon Confucian Academy, the Andong government's investigation team said on Thursday. Andong city further confirmed that the nails were for lantern installations for the shoot.
 
"We had not authorized any installations prior to greenlighting the filming,” said a spokesperson for Andong city. “We explicitly stated that any actions that could harm the cultural property are prohibited."
 
In light of public disapproval, KBS issued an apology for the damage caused.
 
"Regardless of the circumstances, we recognize the seriousness of the issue and apologize for our actions,” KBS told the press on Thursday. “We are looking into the situation and are discussing potential restoration measures with officials.”
 
“We will continue to discuss steps to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and to identify the best ways to address any additional damage that may arise."
 
Byeongsanseowon Confucian Academy is a cluster of traditional buildings that served as an educational institution during the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392). This academy houses a collection of over 1,000 documents and 3,000 books, and was designated as a World Heritage site by Unesco in 2010.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
