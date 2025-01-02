Evaluating leadership styles is crucial for success (KOR)

Lee Eun-hyung

The author is a professor of business administration at Kookmin University.



“She’s on her way. Let everyone know!”



At the sound of this announcement, the office erupts into a frenzy. Hearing that the boss is arriving earlier than expected, employees scramble to prepare for her arrival — setting up the meeting room, swapping slippers for polished dress shoes and tidying their desks. This iconic scene from “The Devil Wears Prada” is one of the most memorable depictions of Miranda Priestly’s arrival at work, showcasing the power of her controlling leadership.



The more authoritarian a leader’s control, the starker the contrast between their absence and their presence. In Miranda’s absence, the office hums along at a steady pace, but the moment she is present, the energy shifts dramatically. The movie vividly illustrates this dynamic, and such controlling leadership styles are far from fiction — they are frequently encountered in real-world organizations.



The key difference between fiction and reality, however, lies in Miranda’s exceptional competence and sharp instincts. In reality, controlling leaders are often less capable. They are leaders who mistake the authority of their position for personal power, who overestimate their abilities, or who assume they know better than anyone else. Unfortunately, these types of leaders are not rare — they are all too common in our workplaces.



Leadership that creates a stark divide between absence and presence can harm an organization in several ways.



First, it undermines the foundation of a healthy organizational culture. In such environments, employees prioritize “appearing good in the eyes of the leader” above all else. The primary task becomes showcasing one’s hard work — especially when the leader is watching. The path to promotion shifts from achieving tangible results to earning the leader’s favor.



Second, such leadership blinds the leader to the organization’s real problems. Employees are reluctant to reveal issues to an authoritarian leader for fear of falling out of favor or being labeled incompetent.



Third, this style fosters a sense of exclusion among team members. Leaders tend to reward those who excel at gaining their attention, often valuing ceremonial deference over actual contributions. This oversight leads to a lack of recognition for employees who quietly do their jobs well. In such organizations, disillusioned employees begin planning their exit.



As we enter a new year, it is a fitting time for leaders to evaluate their own leadership styles. Whether managing a small team or serving as a CEO, leaders have a significant influence on their organizations. The higher the position, the greater the impact, making self-reflection all the more critical. Leaders should seek candid feedback from colleagues and team members rather than relying solely on their own self-assessments. Studies show that experienced, high-power leaders are more prone to errors in self-awareness.



Even in 2025, with artificial intelligence dominating headlines, we recognize that leadership remains the most critical factor in organizational success. While the driver of a vehicle doesn’t experience motion sickness, the passengers are highly sensitive to even small jerks or erratic maneuvers. Once again, it all comes back to leadership.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.













운전자는 멀미하지 않는다

이은형 국민대 경영대 교수·대외협력처장



“그녀가 오고 있어. 모두에게 전해!”



사무실의 모든 사람이 분주하게 움직인다. 예정된 시간보다 빨리 보스가 오고 있다는 소식을 듣고 사람들은 회의 준비를 하고, 슬리퍼를 정장 구두로 바꿔 신는가 하면 책상 정리를 깔끔하게 하기도 한다. 비서는 그녀가 마실 물을 따르고 패션잡지를 정리하면서 모든 상태를 체크한다. 미란다가 건물에 들어서는 순간 보안 게이트가 미리 열리고, 엘리베이터가 준비되고, 사람들이 길을 비킨다. 글로벌 패션업계의 거물을 다룬 영화 ‘악마는 프라다를 입는다’에서 가장 인상 깊게 본 장면 중 하나인 주인공 미란다의 출근 장면이다.



강력한 통제 권력을 행사하는 리더일수록 ‘부재(不在)’와 ‘현재(顯在)’의 차이가 크다. 리더가 없을 때 구성원들의 행동과 마음가짐이 리더가 나타났을 때 보여주는 것과 크게 달라진다는 의미다. 영화는 위 장면에서 미란다의 통제적 리더십을 구성원들의 분주한 움직임을 통해 보여준다. 이처럼 부재와 현재의 차이를 크게 만드는 통제적 리더십은 현실에서도 자주 만날 수 있다.



영화에서 미란다는 대단히 유능하고, 감각이 뛰어나며, 많은 사람이 그녀와 함께 일하면서 배우고 싶어한다. 반면 현실에 존재하는 통제적 리더들은 안타깝게도 그렇지 않은 경우가 많다. 자신의 직책이 부여한 권한을 자신의 권력이라고 착각하는 리더, 자신의 능력을 과신하는 리더, 자신이 제일 많이 알고 있다고 믿는 리더, 타인의 의견이나 관점을 받아들이지 못하는 리더, 구성원을 통제하려는 리더, 그리고 자신의 힘을 과시해야 직성이 풀리는 리더. 우리 주변에서 흔히 볼 수 있는 리더들이다.



‘부재’와 ‘현재’의 차이가 큰 리더십은 조직에 해롭다. 첫째, 건강한 조직문화를 유지하기 어렵기 때문이다. ‘리더에게 잘 보이는 것’이 구성원들의 최우선 순위가 된다. 리더 눈앞에서 ‘열심히 일하는 모습’을 보이는 것이 중요한 과제라고 여긴다. 승진의 기준은 ‘성과’가 아니라 ‘리더에게 인정받는 것’이 된다. 구성원들은 서로 정보를 공유하지 않는다. 협업도 하려 하지 않는다. 오직 리더에게 보고하고, 리더의 인정을 구하는 문화가 팽배하게 된다. 리더의 관심을 끌기 위해 동료를 배제하고 나아가 험담까지 하기도 한다. 리더가 없는 자리에서는 열심히 일할(하는 척할) 필요가 없다.



둘째, 리더는 조직의 문제를 정확하게 파악하기 어렵다. 권위적이며 통제적인 리더에게는 구성원들이 문제점을 드러내려고 하지 않는다. 문제점을 이야기하는 순간 리더의 눈 밖에 날 것이라 생각하기 때문이다. 자칫 리더로부터 ‘무능하다’고 질책을 당할 수도 있다. 리더 앞에서는 모든 일이 잘 돌아간(가는 것처럼 보인)다.



셋째, 구성원들이 ‘배제’당하는 느낌을 받는다. 리더는 자신에게 어필하는 구성원에게 높은 점수를 준다. 의전에 강한 구성원이 능력을 인정받을 가능성이 높다. 리더는 보이지 않는 곳에서 묵묵히 일하는 구성원을 발견하지 못한다. 이런 조직에서 구성원들은 무력감을 느끼며 떠날 준비를 하게 된다. ‘자기효능감’이 높고 ‘결정권’을 갖고 싶어하는 MZ세대 구성원이 늘어나는 추세를 고려하면 통제적 리더십이 조직에 미치는 부작용은 더 클 수밖에 없다.



팀장이 나타나는 순간 공기가 빡빡해지는 것 같다는 Z세대 직장인의 고백을 들었다. 새해를 맞아 리더들은 자신의 리더십을 점검해보았으면 한다. 작은 팀의 팀장부터 최고경영자에 이르기까지 리더는 팔로워에게 많은 영향을 미친다. 직책이 높을수록 조직에 미치는 영향이 큰 만큼 더욱 마음을 다해 자신을 점검해보기를 권한다. 스스로 자신의 내면을 살피는 것보다는 동료 및 팀원의 진솔한 피드백을 받아보는 것을 적극 추천한다. 연구에 따르면 경력이 많고, 강한 파워를 가진 리더일수록 자기인식 오류에 빠질 가능성이 높기 때문에 스스로 내면을 성찰하는 것에 한계가 있다고 한다. 믿을 수 있는 멘토나 전문 코치를 통해 상담을 받아보는 것도 좋다.



리더의 자기 인식 제고를 컨설팅하는 타샤 유리크 박사는 “리더 대부분이 자신에 대해 정확하게 인식하고 있다고 응답하지만, 막상 진단을 해보면 10% 정도의 리더만이 자기인식을 잘하고 있다”고 강조한다.



우리는 인공지능이 중요한 화두로 등장한 2025년에도 여전히 리더십이 조직 성과에 가장 중요함을 알고 있다. 조직의 운전자는 멀미를 하지 않지만, 동승자들은 작은 난폭 운전에도 심하게 멀미를 한다. 다시 리더십이다.







