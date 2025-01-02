Justice appointments settled, time to focus on governance (KOR)

With acting President Choi Sang-mok’s appointment of two Constitutional Court justices on Tuesday, the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol has finally gained momentum. Although Choi withheld the appointment of one opposition-recommended candidate, his decision is widely regarded as a pragmatic choice given the political realities. The Constitutional Court had previously ruled on the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye in March 2017 with an eight-justice bench. Therefore, any decision the court makes in this case is unlikely to face significant challenges in terms of public acceptance.



Some ruling party figures have criticized Choi’s decision, accusing him of overstepping his authority. However, Choi simultaneously exercised his veto power over two special prosecutor bills — one concerning the alleged insurrection and another targeting first lady Kim Keon Hee. If Choi lacked the authority to appoint Constitutional Court justices, then logically, he should not have the authority to veto legislation either. Supporting his veto while condemning the appointments is inconsistent.



Ruling party figures attacking Choi would do well to listen to the broader public sentiment instead of relying solely on internal counsel. A recent survey conducted by JoongAng Ilbo and Embrain Public revealed that 67 percent of respondents support President Yoon’s impeachment, far surpassing the 28 percent who oppose it. While individuals are free to stand by Yoon out of personal loyalty, steering a political party toward direct opposition to the overwhelming majority of voters is recklessly shortsighted, especially with future elections on the horizon.



Now that the contentious issue of appointing Constitutional Court justices has been resolved, it is time for the government and lawmakers to focus on stabilizing governance. The impeachment trial should be left to the Constitutional Court, while urgent national priorities demand immediate attention. The Democratic Party, in particular, must refrain from habitual impeachment motions and assume a responsible approach to governance.



As for the special prosecutor bills on insurrection and the first lady, a compromise between the ruling and opposition parties is the only viable path forward. The ruling party has raised valid concerns about potential political bias if the opposition is granted exclusive authority to nominate the special prosecutor. A neutral alternative — such as allowing nominations by the Chief Justice or the Korean Bar Association — would be more appropriate. Additionally, the scope of investigations is excessively broad. Such a sweeping mandate could summon thousands of people for investigation, a point of contention raised by the ruling party that is not entirely unfounded. The Democratic Party must narrow the scope of these investigations to a more realistic scale. The ruling party, on its part, should draft a revised special prosecutor proposal free of contentious provisions and work toward a negotiated solution.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.













재판관 임명 일단락…이제 국정 안정에 총력 쏟을 때



친윤 세력과 대통령실의 최상목 흔들기 멈춰야

여야, 특검 3자 추천하고 수사 대상 조정 타협을





최상목 대통령 권한대행이 그제 헌법재판관 2명을 임명하면서 헌법재판소의 윤석열 대통령 탄핵심판이 본궤도에 오를 수 있게 됐다. 비록 최 대행이 야당 추천 후보 1명은 임명을 보류했지만, 정치 현실을 고려하면 나름 최선의 선택을 한 것으로 평가된다. 헌재는 2017년 3월 박근혜 대통령 탄핵심판 때도 8인 재판관 체제에서 판결한 적이 있다. 그래서 앞으로 헌재가 어떤 결론을 내려도 국민이 수용하는 데엔 별문제가 없을 것으로 보인다.



여권 일각에선 “최 대행이 권한을 넘어선 결정을 했다”는 반발이 나오지만, 최 대행은 헌법재판관 임명과 동시에 내란 특검과 김건희 여사 특검에 대해선 거부권을 행사했다. 최 대행이 헌법재판관을 임명할 권한이 없다면 법안 거부권도 행사할 수 없어야 한다. 특검 거부권은 옹호하면서 헌법재판관 임명만 비판하는 건 앞뒤가 맞지 않는다. 최 대행이 헌법재판관을 임명하자 국무회의에서 일부 인사들이 강하게 불만을 표시했다고 한다. 또 정진석 대통령비서실장을 비롯한 대통령실 고위 참모들도 어제 항의 차원에서 최 대행에게 사의를 표시했다.



최 대행을 공격하는 여권 인사들은 진영 논리에 함몰되지 말고 보다 큰 민심에 귀를 기울이기 바란다. 어제 발표된 중앙일보-엠브레인퍼블릭 여론조사에서 윤 대통령 탄핵 찬성 여론은 67%로 탄핵 반대(28%)를 압도했다. 개인적 차원에서 윤 대통령과 운명을 함께하겠다고 결심하는 건 자유다. 하지만 앞으로 계속 선거를 치러야 할 정당을 국민 절대다수의 의견과 충돌하는 방향으로 몰고 가는 건 얼마나 무모한 일인가.



탄핵 정국의 가장 큰 불씨였던 헌법재판관 임명 문제가 해결됐기 때문에 이제 정부와 여야는 국정 안정에 총력을 쏟을 때다. 탄핵 심판은 헌재의 몫으로 맡겨 두고 최대 현안인 무안 제주항공 참사 수습을 비롯한 경제와 외교·안보 등의 시급한 과제들을 처리하는 데 힘을 모아야 한다. 특히 민주당도 습관성 탄핵안 발의는 이제 중단하고 국정 운영에 책임 있는 자세로 임할 것을 촉구한다.



다시 국회로 돌아온 내란·김건희 특검은 여야가 타협하는 수밖에 없다. 국민의힘 지적대로 야당만 특검 추천권을 갖게 되면 정치적 중립성 문제가 불거질 수밖에 없으니 대법원장·대한변협 같은 제3자 추천 형식의 특검 임명이 바람직하다. 수사 대상도 너무 광범위하다. 내란 특검은 비상계엄 관련 의혹 14건이 수사 대상이고, 김 여사 특검은 명태균 선거개입 의혹 등 15건이나 된다. 이런 식이면 수천 명이 특검에 불려갈 것이란 여당 측 반발이 과장은 아니다. 문재인 정권 시절 ‘적폐 청산’을 또다시 노리는 게 아니라면 민주당은 수사 대상을 현실적으로 조정할 필요가 있다. 국민의힘도 독소조항을 제거한 독자 특검 안을 발의해 협의하는 것이 바람직하다.

