 Rock band Hi-Fi Un!corn signs contract with Japan's Sony Music Labels
Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 19:10
Rock band Hi-Fi un!corn [NEWS1]

Rock band Hi-Fi un!corn [NEWS1]

 
Rock band Hi-Fi Un!corn signed a contract with Japan’s largest music label Sony Music Labels on New Year’s Day, its agency FNC Entertainment said on Wednesday.
 
“We’ve found a promising band [Hi-Fi Un!corn] who will take the Japanese music market by storm,” Sony Music Labels said on Wednesday.
 

Hi-Fi Un!corn was formed through the Korean-Japanese co-produced band audition show “The Idol Band: Boy’s Battle” in 2023.
 
The band consists of five members: bassist Son Ki-yoon, vocalist Un Tae-min, guitarist Kim Hyun-yul, vocalist Fukushima Shuto and drummer Heo Min, with bassist Son as the leader of the band.
 
The band dropped its first album “Fantasia” in Japan on Aug. 28, 2024, and tickets to all its tour concerts in the nation were sold out.
 
Hi-Fi Un!corn also performed at major domestic music festivals including “Soundberry Festa' 24,” “Grand Mint Festival 2024” and “2024 Pepsi Festa.”
 
Hi-Fi Un!corn will take the stage at the rock band festival “1st FNC Band Kingdom in Taoyuan,” where only FNC Entertainment's rock bands will perform. The festival will take place on Jan. 4 and 5 at Taoyuan Arena in Taiwan.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
Rock band Hi-Fi Un!corn signs contract with Japan's Sony Music Labels

