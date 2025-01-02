'Bogotá: City of the Lost,' 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' and other films to check out in cinemas
Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 16:07
Bogotá: City of the Lost (15)
Thriller / 107 min. / Korean / Dec. 31, 2024
A man who dreamed of a fresh start, with a new chapter halfway across the world, encounters relentless struggles, human greed and the faint hope of friendship.
After the 1997 Asian financial crisis, 19-year-old Guk-hui relocates to Bogotá, Columbia, with his family in search of a better life but finds himself barely making ends meet. To adapt to this unfamiliar environment, he works for Sergeant Park, a powerful figure in the Korean Merchants’ Association. Impressed by Guk-hui’s hard work, Park assigns him to a clothing smuggling operation as a test.
During a perilous encounter where Colombian customs nearly catch them, Guk-hui risks his life to safeguard Sergeant Park's cargo, making a significant impression on Park. Recognizing that his decisions could reshape the Korean community in Bogotá, Guk-hui starts to aspire for even greater achievements.
Actor Song Joong-ki, known for his roles in “A Werewolf Boy” (2012) and “The Battleship Island” (2017), portrays Guk-hui, and Kwon Hae-hyo, who starred in “I, The Executioner" (2024), takes on the role of Sergeant Park. The film is directed by Kim Seong-je, who helmed "Minority Opinion" (2015) and "Blood Rain" (2005).
Harbin (15)
Drama / 114 min. / Korean / Dec. 24, 2024
Korean independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun (1879–1910) takes on a tense mission in Harbin, northern China, to assassinate Hirobumi Ito, Japan's first prime minister and resident-general of Korea.
In Vladivostok, in 1909, Ahn and other independence fighters who share the same goal of reclaiming their lost country gather. Upon hearing the news that Ito was heading to Harbin for negotiations with Russia, Ahn and the independence fighters make their way there. The Japanese military begins to pursue them after obtaining information about their operation that had been leaked from within.
Hyun Bin, known for his roles in “Confidential Assignment” (2017) and “The Point Men” (2023), stars as Ahn. Park Jung-min, who starred in the Netflix series “Hellbound” (2021) and “The 8 Show" (2024) portrays Woo Deok-soon and Jeon Yeo-been, known for “Vincenzo” (2021), plays Gong Bu-in.
Woo Min-ho, known for hit political thrillers like “Inside Men” (2015) and “The Man Standing Next” (2019), takes the helm.
Visitation Rights (ALL)
Documentary / 82 min. / Korean / Dec. 25, 2024
A documentary film revolves around the true stories of two divorced fathers struggling to obtain visitation rights.
This feature-length documentary sheds light on Korean society’s view of noncustodial parents in divorce situations, the constraints of visitation rights and the emotional turmoil faced by children caught in the conflicts between custodial and noncustodial parents.
Two divorced fathers — Kim Ji-hoon and Bae Moon-sang — are featured in the documentary, and rookie director Lee Joo-ah takes the helm.
Last year, the documentary film was selected by several creative support programs and submitted to the Cannes Film Festival in February.
Civil War (15)
Action / 109 min. / English / Dec. 31, 2024
A newbie becomes a genuine war photojournalist after seeing civil war firsthand.
In a near-future civil war, veteran photographer Lee Smith, journalist Joel and aspiring novice photojournalist Jessie Cullen traverse a ravaged United States to document the demise of an authoritarian regime. As they witness horrific events and fierce battles, Jessie evolves from a timid beginner into a resolute professional. The group, however, endures significant losses, including the death of their mentor, Sammy, during a brutal confrontation.
In the final assault on Washington, D.C., Lee sacrifices herself to protect Jessie, who captures the moment of her death on camera. After all these devastating experiences, Jessie fully embraces her identity as a war photographer amid the nation’s downfall.
Cailee Spaeny, known for the science fiction film "Pacific Rim Uprising" (2018), takes on the role of Jessie Cullen, and Kirsten Dunst, who starred in Academy Award-winning work "The Power of the Dog" (2021), portrays veteran photographer Lee Smith.
Alex Garland, known for sci-fi hits like "Annihilation" (2018), 28 Weeks Later (2007) and "Men" (2022), directs the film.
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (ALL)
Animation / 110 min. / English / Jan. 1
Sonic enjoys a tranquil life with his friends but soon confronts a formidable threat poised to annihilate the world.
Sonic, the incredibly fast hero, relishes a peaceful life alongside his companions Knuckles and Tails. However, the awakening of a strong secret weapon, known as Shadow, from a 50-year slumber in a research facility, signals trouble.
Fueled by rage and a thirst for vengeance following the loss of something precious, Shadow grows strong enough to surpass Sonic's remarkable speed and Knuckles' mighty punch. Dr. Robotnik and his grandfather, Gerald, conspire to harness Shadow's tremendous chaos energy to dominate humankind. Thus begins Sonic's quest to thwart Shadow, who seeks to destroy the world.
Ben Schwartz, who voiced Sonic in the first two films of the "Sonic" franchise in 2020 and 2022, takes on the same role again. Jeff Fowler directs the film.
