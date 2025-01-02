 Netflix refutes research organization's profit predictions for 'Squid Game' season 2
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

Netflix refutes research organization's profit predictions for 'Squid Game' season 2

Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 13:11 Updated: 02 Jan. 2025, 13:53
A still from ″Squid Game″ season 2 [NETFLIX]

A still from ″Squid Game″ season 2 [NETFLIX]

 
Netflix refuted the claims made by a Korean research organization regarding the potential earnings of the second season of the platform's hit series "Squid Game” (2021-).
 
Media research institute K EnterTech Hub forecast that Netflix's original series "Squid Game" season 2 would yield a profit of at least 1.5 trillion won ($10.2 billion), which is approximately 10 times the production cost.
 
The platform released a press release stating that "there are discrepancies between the facts and the research group's analysis of the financial returns from Squid Game season two."
 

Related Article

 
"It is not feasible to assess profits based on the success of one single production."
 
"The sales analysis approach is more suitable for VOD services that rely on box office performance or one-time movie ticket sales," Netflix said. "This does not apply to subscription-based services where members pay a fixed amount monthly to access content indefinitely."
 
"We are worried about the dissemination of misleading information due to flawed analysis or assertions, which could greatly misrepresent the corporate's revenue structure,” Netflix added.
 
According to Netflix on Thursday, "Squid Game" season two became the most-viewed program on the platform during its opening week.
 
The Korean series achieved over 480 million viewing hours according to Netflix's Global Top 10 rankings for the week ending Sunday.
 
This number not only solidified its position as the leading show in the non-English TV category but also surpassed the viewing hours of titles in both the English TV category and across all film categories, English and non-English, during the same period.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Netflix Squid Game

More in Movies

Netflix refutes research organization's profit predictions for 'Squid Game' season 2

Hyun Bin's 'Harbin' hits 3 million moviegoers in 9 days

Film 'Visitation Rights' shines light on single parents' struggles in Korea

Song Joong-ki halts promotions for film

Model Moon Ga-bi addresses rumors about newborn's biological father

Related Stories

'Squid Game' leads went through the acting mill

'A thorough letdown': 'Squid Game' season two disappoints foreign media outlets

Squid sales soar following success of Netflix series

'Squid Game' takes over DDP for one-day pop-up ahead of premiere event

A YouTuber, a rapper, a shaman and more: Meet the 'Squid Game' season 2 characters
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)