'2024 MBC Drama Awards' to be aired Jan. 5 after live broadcast canceled
Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 19:13 Updated: 02 Jan. 2025, 20:45
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
The canceled live airing of the "2024 MBC Drama Awards" ceremony has been rescheduled to be aired at 5:10 p.m. on Jan. 5, according to local media outlets Thursday.
The awards ceremony, which was initially scheduled to be broadcast on Dec. 30, was canceled the same day, following the tragic plane crash at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla on Dec. 29.
MBC decided to cancel the live broadcast of the ceremony and instead recorded it. The ceremony took place as originally planned.
The winner of the grand prize will be announced during the ceremony. The nominees for the award are actors Lee Ha-nee from “Knight Flower” (2024), Lee Je-hoon from “Chief Detective 1958” (2024), Kim Nam-joo from “Wonderful World” (2024), Han Seok-kyu from “Doubt” (2024), Byun Yo-han from “Black Out” (2024) and Yoo Yeon-seok from “When the Phone Rings” (2024).
On the morning of Dec. 29, Jeju Air Flight 7C 2216, a Boeing 737-800 carrying 181 individuals, including six crew members, crashed while attempting to land at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla after returning from Bangkok, Thailand. Out of 181 individuals, only two survived and 179 passengers and crew members were reported dead.
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)