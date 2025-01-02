 Actor Park Min-young leaves agency Hook Entertainment


Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 18:34
Actor Park Min-young [NEWS1]

Actor Park Min-young's contract with Hook Entertainment has ended, according to the agency on Wednesday.
 
Park's departure comes a year after she denied involvement in her ex-boyfriend Kang Jong-hyun's criminal acts related to a cryptocurrency business.
 

Park, known for hit Korean dramas like "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim" (2018) and “City Hunter” (2011), worked under Hook Entertainment's umbrella for three years.
 
In September 2022, Park confirmed that she had broken up with Kang, who was described as "a sizable shareholder of Bithumb Holdings," which ran the Bithumb crypto exchange. He was later arrested in February 2023 on multiple charges, including embezzlement and fraudulent transactions.
 
In January 2024, Park denied allegations via a press release that she had received 250 million won ($170,461) in cash from Kang while they were dating.
 
After taking a break from acting throughout 2023, Park returned as the lead in the tvN television series “Marry My Husband” in January 2024.
 
Hook Entertainment said on Wednesday that it would be in charge of her management until she wraps up filming “The Confidence Man KR” [tentative], following the end of her contract with the agency.
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]


