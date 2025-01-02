Shamanism and tattoos: Korean cultural elements in 'Squid Game' season 2 explained
Published: 02 Jan. 2025, 20:14
-
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Netflix’s hit series “Squid Game” was a sensation in 2021, captivating the world with its deadly twist on childhood games and its insightful dive into Korean society and culture.
The highly anticipated second season was finally released last week, and all seven episodes again brim with uniquely Korean elements that may be unfamiliar to foreign viewers.
Here, we explain some of the Korean cultural elements in 'Squid Game' season two to help viewers dive — or dive deeper — into the show.
Warning: Spoilers may be included.
Korea’s Marine Corps
People often seek to find common ground when trying to build relationships. This may involve having a shared background, such as the same hometown, same college or even owning the same type of pet dog.
In Korea, another significant point of connection, specifically for men, is military service, as all able-bodied Korean young men are required to serve for about one and a half years unless deemed unfit for service.
This unique connection was acquired by Jung-bae, Player 390, and Dae-ho, Player 388, as the two get close by having the same tattoo after serving in the Marines.
The Marines, also called “ghost hunters” in Korea, are considered one of the toughest military units in the nation, notoriously known for their intense training. Joining the Marines is not easy, as candidates must meet higher physical standards and pass an interview process that is stricter than other military units.
The nickname was given to the Marines during the Korean War (1950-53) after they achieved several victories against North Korea on the peninsula, including Operation Chromite — a landing that took place four months after the beginning of the Korean War.
Their combat capabilities were also commented on by U.S. war correspondent, Marguerite Higgins (1920-1966), saying in an article about the Tongyeong landing operation in 1950, “They might capture even the devil.”
Due to their reputation and intense and rigorous training, former Marines have a strong sense of camaraderie and solidarity, known as "brotherhood," in Korea. The bond naturally creates a strong sense of mutual reliance and trust among each other, even when they are strangers. Also, a strong sense of pride is held among the group, stemming from overcoming their challenging training and service.
These characteristics are showcased through Jung-bae and Dae-ho. However, will this sense of brotherhood and pride serve in their favor? This is something worth keeping an eye on.
Field day
During the second main game, a familiar background is seen that will be recognized by Korean viewers, taking them back to their childhood and school years — with flags of all nations, tracks and divided teams.
This is a scene from a Korean field day, also known as a sports day, one of the biggest events held during the school year for elementary school students. It brings together students, families and teachers for the event.
Sports days are generally held during spring, around two months after students start their first semester of the year. Schools begin in March in Korea.
Students are typically divided into two teams — usually a white team and a blue team. Students spend days practicing to outmatch and ultimately achieve a higher score than their opposing team.
Various games are played, such as tug-of-war — which featured in the first season of the show — group jump rope, relay races and three-legged races, the latter of which turned into a four-legged race this season.
The main purpose of a field day is to strengthen the bonds and friendships between students and foster unity with family members and local society, according to the Academy of Korean Studies.
It seemed to have worked for the players in “Squid Game,” as they cheered each other on to cross the finish line — even when the deaths of others can result in more money for the survivors.
Binyeo
In the seven-episode season, new characters appear — obviously, as all the players except one died in the previous season. Each character has their own characteristics and style, from a retired rapper with purple hair and a transgender woman with medium-length hair and colored nails to an elderly mother with her gray hair neatly tucked into a bun.
Geum-ja, also known as Player 149, is the elderly mother of Yong-sik, Player 007. She always secures her bun with a traditional Korean hairpin, known as binyeo.
A binyeo was a widely used hairpin among females to keep their hair bun in place. The usage first appears in “Samguk Sagi,” a historical record of Goguryeo, Baekje and Silla — nations during the Three Kingdoms Period (57 B.C.-A.D. 668).
It was made from various materials, from gold, silver and jade to wood and horns, and could take various shapes, displaying a phoenix, dragon or a type of flower on the tip of the hairpin. Depending on the material and shape, it indicated the status of the person.
This traditional hair accessory was often passed down from mother to daughter, especially if it was made out of something precious or had a special purpose. It is also commonly included in the gifts prepared by the bride's family for the groom's family as part of Korean wedding traditions.
Will Geum-ja’s binyeo play a significant role in the series, especially since it was notably highlighted in the second season? We may have to wait for the third to find out.
Shamanism
Seon-yeo, or Player 044, is a shaman who offers to perform a gut — a ritual involving offerings and sacrifices to the gods, believed to bring a change in fortune. She tells Gi-hun that she sees "souls hovering over his head, lingering in this world."
Does Gi-hun believe her words, hoping to lift the burden off his shoulders?
In the same way, everyone hopes for a better future, whether it's related to health, wealth or even luck.
The ability to see into one's future is a phenomenon that humankind has been interested in and desired throughout history.
In Korea, this role is taken on by shamans. Though it is stigmatized and discounted by many in the modern day, shamanism still thrives in Korea. From politics to the entertainment industry and the daily lives of general people, shamanism is sought regardless of one’s background.
Shamanism has been a part of Korean history for centuries, dating back to the Gojoseon period (2333 B.C. to 108 B.C.). Due to its long history, shamanism has persisted in Korean society in different shapes and forms, changing and adjusting to current circumstances.
Its legacy continues today, with many Koreans seeking shamans to address their problems, hoping to find solutions. However, shamans are not only consulted for problem-solving but also to gain insights into the future. Some people visit them to get dates for special events, like weddings or the birth of a child.
Since the words of shamans still hold sway over many today, maybe we should take Seon-nyeo's words with some caution — and perhaps a little more curiosity.
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)