Acting defense chief meets U.S. ambassador, reaffirms alliance

Acting Defense Minister Kim Seon-ho held talks with U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg on Thursday and reaffirmed their steadfast bilateral alliance, Seoul's Defense Ministry said.In the meeting held at the defense ministry in Seoul, both sides noted how the South Korea-U.S. alliance remains strong despite changes in the security and political situation, the ministry said in a release.Kim thanked the outgoing ambassador for his efforts to substantially advance the alliance since taking his post in July 2022 and asked for his continued support in improving the bilateral relationship.In response, Goldberg expressed his country's unchanged support for the ironclad alliance, the ministry said.Yonhap